S. Korean pastor sentenced in rapes

SEOUL, South Korea -- A South Korean pastor was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday for raping or sexually molesting eight female followers who believed he was God.

Seoul Central District Court said that Lee Jae-rock of Manmin Central Church in Seoul was convicted of abusing the women "habitually" for an extended period.

A court statement said the victims had "absolute belief in Lee's religious authority" and thought they could go to heaven if they obeyed his order.

The court said that Lee had denied all the charges against him. But it said the women "testified about details that cannot be cooked up if they hadn't experienced them personally."

Lee's church said later Thursday that it will gather evidence to prove Lee's innocence. "We'll immediately appeal to tell the truth about [Lee] because we believe his innocence," a church statement said.

Lee and prosecutors have one week to appeal.

Some of the eight women gave their accounts about Lee's abuses in a series of programs in April by JTBC television network. They described how Lee summoned each of them to his apartment at night, raped them and told them they were improving their chances to go to heaven. Their names were not disclosed and faces obscured.

Car strikes pupils in China; five die

BEIJING -- A car plowed into a crowd of children Thursday outside a primary school in northeastern China, killing five people and injuring 18, a government spokesman said.

The driver was taken into custody after the crash about noon in the coastal city of Huludao in Liaoning province, said the spokesman for Jianchang county in the city's suburbs, who declined to give his name.

He described the crash as "a major traffic accident" and said the cause was under investigation.

State broadcaster CCTV reported all five dead and all but two of the injured were children.

Security camera footage showed a line of children crossing the street in front of their school when a car approaches, which then changes lanes and swerves into the children.

It wasn't clear if the crash was a deliberate attack or whether the driver was swerving to avoid obstacles in front of him.

Air raids again hit Somalia militants

NAIROBI, Kenya -- The U.S. military on Thursday announced the latest of several deadly airstrikes this week against al-Shabab extremists in Somalia as it targets a region well north of where the al-Qaida-linked fighters control large parts of the country.

The U.S. Africa Command statement said two new strikes killed six fighters and destroyed a weapons cache on Wednesday near Harardere. That al-Shabab-controlled community last month was targeted by the deadliest U.S. airstrike in almost a year, with dozens of extremists killed.

The U.S. has now carried out 35 airstrikes this year against al-Shabab, Africa's deadliest Islamic extremist group, which continues to stage deadly attacks in the capital, Mogadishu, and other cities.

Somali intelligence officials said the latest airstrikes targeted locations in the rural villages of Jimo-Luqunyar and Adaley, 45 miles northeast of Harardere.

They said at least four missiles hit a base for more than 30 extremists who were assigned to collect livestock taxes from nomadic communities. The officials requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Two U.S. airstrikes on Monday killed 37 extremists and one on Tuesday killed seven.

