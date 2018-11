Authorities have identified a 67-year-old man whose body was pulled from an Arkansas lake earlier this year.

The Clarksville Police Department said on Friday that the body pulled from the water of Lake Ludwig on Sept. 21 was that of Bobby Eugene Robbins, 67, of Clarksville.

The death has been ruled an accidental drowning, the agency said, noting the body was sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy and DNA testing.

Authorities were initially called after a fisherman spotted the body.