Police: Rider trying to pass vehicle dies after falling from motorcycle on Arkansas highway

A 51-year-old Arkansas man died on Wednesday after he fell from his motorcycle while trying to pass a vehicle on an Arkansas highway, authorities said.

It happened about 4:40 p.m. on Arkansas 5 north of Allison in Stone County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police wrote that Leelenn Ray Branscum of Calico Rock was riding a 2006 Honda south when he "attempted to pass a vehicle and lost control."

Branscum fell from the motorcycle and died from his injuries, the report said.

Conditions at the time were listed as clear and dry.

At least 443 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.