Position-by-position analysis

Quarterbacks

ARKANSAS Ty Storey (139-243-9, 1,560 yards, 11 TDs) will make his ninth start in search of his first victory. Storey is No. 11 in SEC total offense (194.1), No. 14 in efficiency (118.7). Connor Noland (16-26-2, 157 yards, 1 TD) got a few series last week. Cole Kelley (35-67-5, 455 yards, 5 TDs), who is expected back this week after an illness, leads the team with 3 rushing touchdowns.

MISSOURI Drew Lock (236-374-8, 2,904 yards, 23 TDs) is a finalist for the Unitas Golden Arm Award. The senior is second in SEC passing (264.0), sixth in efficiency (144.4), seventh in completion percentage (.631). His 236 completions are seven fewer than Ty Storey’s attempts. Fayetteville’s Taylor Powell (5-12-0, 128 yards) is his top backup.

ADVANTAGE Missouri

Running backs

ARKANSAS Rakeem Boyd (118-729, 2 TDs, 6.2 ypc) has three 100-yard games and is averaging 89.5 per game in his last six. He’s third on the team with 23 catches for 165 yards. Devwah Whaley (69-314, 2, 4.6 ypc) got back in action last week. Chase Hayden (56-251, 1, 4.5) and Maleek Williams (23-117, 2, 5.1) have gotten snippets of playing time.

MISSOURI The Tigers have one of the best 1-2 punches in the SEC in sophomore Larry Rountree (169-893, 10, 5.3) and junior Damarea Crockett (147-709, 7, 4.8), who is probable after missing time with a right ankle injury. Crockett (Little Rock Christian) has missed the Arkansas game his first two years. Freshman Tyler Badie (75-365, 2, 4.9) averages 7.5 carries per game.

ADVANTAGE Missouri

Receivers/tight ends

ARKANSAS TE Cheyenne O’Grady (29-383, 6 TDs) is edging La’Michael Pettway (27-470, 4) for the team lead in receptions. Pettway boosted his average to 17.4 yards per catch with a big game last week. Deon Stewart (20-166), Mike Woods (18-206, 1) and Jordan Jones (17-191, 1) contribute. TE Austin Cantrell (8-119), Grayson Gunter (4-51), Tyson Morris (4-30) and De’Vion Warren (3-14) all have a TD.

MISSOURI Slot WR Johnathon Johnson (48-536, 4) and Emanuel Hall (29-603, 4) are the top edge guys. Hall, who missed four games with injury, averages 20.8 yards per catch. TE Albert Okwuegbunam (43-466, 6) is questionable (shoulder). Jalen Knox (26-413, 3), Kendall Blanton (16-127, 1) and Dominic Gicinto (12-133, 1) are all capable. Kam Scott (7-210, 2) averages 30 yards per catch.

ADVANTAGE Missouri

Line

ARKANSAS Seniors LG Hjalte Froholdt (36 career starts), RG Johnny Gibson (28) and RT Brian Wallace (28), the most veteran starters on the unit, will play their final games. LT Colton Jackson (20) is coming off a rough outing with penalties and a sack allowed. C Ty Clary (14) has improved his deliveries. Top backups are Austin Capps and Dalton Wagner. Noah Gatlin could play today and still redshirt.

MISSOURI returned all five starters in seniors RT Paul Adams and LG Kevin Pendleton, juniors LT Yasir Durant and RG Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms and sophomore C Trystan Colon-Castillo. The quintet averages 6-5, 323 pounds. The group is 2nd in the SEC, 14th nationally in allowing 1.18 sacks per game. They have given up 46 negative-yardage plays, 10th in the country.

ADVANTAGE Missouri

DEFENSE

Line

ARKANSAS Defensive tackle Armon Watts (42, 7 sacks, 3 hurries, 3 FF) will play his final college game in his home state. Dorian Gerald (19, 2.5 TFL) had a strong first start last week, moving McTelvin Agim (44, 10 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 11 hurries) inside for T.J. Smith (23, 1.5 sacks). Randy Ramsey (31, 6, 3) has been quiet lately. Michael Taylor (18, 1.5 sacks), Jamario Bell (18) and Gabe Richardson (13) assist.

MISSOURI Defensive end Akial Byers (18, 1.5 TFL, 1 FR) of Fayetteville has started the last four games opposite Chris Turner (21, 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 hurries). The tackles are seniors Terry Beckner Jr. (28, 9.5 TFL, 2 sacks), a 295-pounder, and either 328-pound Walter Palmore (25, 4, 1) or 315-pound Jordan Elliott (16, 4 TFL). DEs Tre Williams (20, 5, 2.5) and Nate Anderson 20, 1.5, 1) contribute.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Linebackers

ARKANSAS De’Jon Harris (110, 9 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 PBU) leads the SEC tackle chart by four, but is coming off a season-low tying 5 tackles. Dre Greenlaw (80, 6.5, 2, 2 INT, 1 FR) is averaging almost 9 tackles per game and playing on achy wheels. Hayden Henry (24), Grant Morgan (23, 2.5 TFL), Bumper Pool (23, 2.5 TFL, 4 PBU, 1 FR) and Dee Walker (11) are the top backups.

MISSOURI Middle linebacker Cale Garrett (98, 5.5 TFL, 1 sack, 6 PBU), a 230-pounder, leads the SEC with 58 solo stops. Senior Terez Hall (68, 7, 7 PBU, 1 FR) is the team sack leader with 4. The top strong-side line backer is senior Brandon Lee (36, 1 TFL). The top reserves are Nick Bolton (17, 0.5 sacks), Ronnell Perkins (13, 2 TFL, 1 sack) and Jacob Trump (5, 1 sack).

ADVANTAGE Even

Secondary

ARKANSAS An already thin unit will be minus suspended starters corner back Ryan Pulley and strong safety Kam Curl vs. a strong passing attack. FS Santos Ramirez (85, 0.5 TFL, 1 FR) and NBs D’Vone McClure (24, 2 TFL, 3 PBU) and Kevin Richardson (13) need to lead a young group featuring CB starter Jarques McClellion (23, 7 PBU), Joe Foucha (8), Myles Mason (3), Montaric Brown (4) and Britto Tutt (1).

MISSOURI The corner back rotation of DeMarkus Acy (23, 1 TFL, 3 INT), who had the suspect defensive pass interference vs. Kentucky, and Christian Holmes (27, 2 INT, 9 PBU) could be bolstered by the return of Adam Sparks (38, 2.5 TFL, 1 INT) from injury. SS Cam Hilton (27, 2 TFL, 3 PBU) is backed by Joshuah Bledsoe (24, 2 PBU), who had a scoop-and-score TD at Tenn. Free safety Tyree Gillespie (38, 1 sack) has 32 tackles the last 6 games.

ADVANTAGE Missouri

Special teams

ARKANSAS Connor Limpert (19 of 24 FGA, 29 of 29 PAT) missed a FG less than 45 yards last week for the first time since Sept. 22. De’Vion Warren had a 71-yard KOR to boost his average to 29.2, second in the SEC. Reid Bauer (38.9 average) had a drop on a good snap, leading to a Mississippi State touchdown. The Hogs are No. 121 in net punting (33.8), No. 25 in kick returns (23.4) and No. 44 on punt returns (11.0).

MISSOURI Tucker McCann (21 of 29 FGA, 43 of 45 PAT) made a 19-yard FG with 5 seconds left to win at Arkansas last year. Punter Corey Fatony averages 44.8 yards to rank 11th and the Tigers are No. 34 in net punting (39.2). The Tigers are also No. 60 in kickoff returns (20.4), led by Tyler Badie (22.6), and No. 128 in punt returns (2.75).

ADVANTAGE Even

Intangibles

ARKANSAS How will the Razorbacks respond after Chad Morris lit into the players and the coaches and called their effort unacceptable last week? The collapse in the third and fourth quarters was noticeable and painful. The suspensions of top interception man Pulley and Curl show Morris means business. Today will be an indicator of how many in the locker room are fully invested.

MISSOURI The Tigers have a strong November run of eight consecutive victories on the line and they’re a heavy favorite to win their fourth in a row in the Battle Line series. The attendance at this game two years ago was paltry, when Missouri started its November streak and Coach Barry Odom has offered to pick up the tab on a face value tickets today. Major crowd or not, Mizzou has the mojo.

ADVANTAGE Missouri