Robinson DE's time closing in to leave home

In about two months, University of Arkansas defensive end commitment Zach Williams will be in Fayetteville attending classes, working out and missing some of the comforts of home.

"Cooking, laundry ... just time with my parents, but you know you have to grow up one day," Williams said.

Williams, 6-4, 230, 4.57 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Joe T. Robinson, will graduate in December and enroll at Arkansas in January.

After depending on his father Rickey and mother Keli for 17 years, Williams said he's not up to speed on how to do laundry.

"Not really, I know of YouTube videos, but I'm going to try," Williams said.

Not having parents around will be an adjustment.

"If you run out of milk, milk isn't going to come back to the fridge,"Williams said. "You have to buy it yourself. I have to learn how to do it."

While some off the field things will require some adjusting to while in college, Williams will feel at home with all things football related, but for now he still has some unfinished business.

He and the Senators will travel to Ozark for a Class 4A quarterfinal matchup tonight in hopes of advancing toward their goal of winning a state title.

"I feel like I'm playing pretty good so everything is on track," Williams said. "I have to make this count because you're not going to have a second chance at high school. I'm going to try my best and play my best and hopefully my team will get a ring."

For the season, Williams has recorded 80 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 1 recovered fumble.

Williams, who picked the Hogs over more than 20 offers from Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and others, has continued to improve this season.

"He's always been fast and long," Robinson defensive coordinator Brian Maupin said. "He's getting so much better at block recognition getting off, shredding to the correct side."

"I'm glad I don't have to scheme for him because he's a very distributive force. It's got to be impossible for these coaches to recreate his athleticism and ability in practice. We get good shock value for the first few series every Friday."

Williams said he and the other 23 Razorbacks commitments stay in touch and have created a bond.

"We have a group chat," Williams said. "We're pretty cool like everybody is OK with each other. We're all good. We're all like a big family. We don't know each other, but I think we're going to be pretty good. We're pretty tight."

While there will be a learning curve while away from home, Williams said he is looking forward to meeting new people.

"I'll be away from my parents, so it's going to be a whole new experience," he said. "I'm just excited about being on my own and doing my thing."

An ESPN 4-star prospect, Williams' frame will look decidedly different in a few years after Arkansas strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll and his staff works with him.

"His best days are way ahead of him," Maupin said. "He's a kid we're not going to recognize in two to three years. That's why he was such an attractive prospect."

Williams' impressive frame and physical ability is combined with a high motor and strong desire to be in every tackle.

"The thing that makes Zach, Zach is his relentless pursuit to the football," Maupin said.

"When you talk to coaches, that's the things we all notice. Every tackle is his and I love that. You can't ask for more as a coach."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 11/23/2018