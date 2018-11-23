Will resist GOP subpoena, Comey says

WASHINGTON -- Former FBI chief James Comey said Thursday that he will resist a subpoena to appear before a congressional committee Dec. 3 unless that happens publicly because House Republicans will distort anything he says behind closed doors.

"I'm still happy to sit in the light and answer all questions," he tweeted.

The House Judiciary Committee chairman, Rep. Bob Goodlatte of Virginia, subpoenaed Comey as part of an investigation into FBI decisions made during the 2016 election, when Democrat Hillary Clinton was cleared in a probe into her email use and agents opened an investigation into Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.

Some Republicans have argued that Justice officials were conspiring against Trump's election when Comey ran the bureau and they have interviewed multiple current and former Justice officials behind closed doors in an effort to prove their point. Democrats say Republicans are trying to discredit special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation before they lose control of the House in January.

Police arrest man in death of newborn

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. -- Authorities say a Pennsylvania man strangled a newborn child delivered by a teenage girl he had sexually assaulted on numerous occasions and hid the baby's body in a safe.

Lawrence County authorities say 38-year-old Christopher Lee Kennedy, who has no known address, faces numerous counts. He was arrested Wednesday and it wasn't known Thursday if he's retained an attorney.

Authorities say the girl was 15 when she became pregnant with Kennedy's child. She gave birth in October 2017. Police said Kennedy strangled the baby and put it in a bag, then hid the bag in a safe.

The body was found several weeks later after the teen was admitted to the hospital for serious complications related to the birth. Authorities say she initially claimed to have killed the baby, but later told them Kennedy had done it.

While it's unclear when the teen got pregnant, police said she had several conversations with Kennedy about terminating the pregnancy and made several attempts.

Facebook exec backtracks on hiring firm

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg admitted that she had received information about the company's work with Definers, the Republican-affiliated consultancy that conducted opposition research into Facebook's critics.

Her comments, written in a blog post late Wednesday, appeared to walk back her statements from last week in which she said she did "not know" Facebook had hired Definers.

In the blog post, Sandberg said she did not initially remember Definers when she read a New York Times story that detailed how Facebook had employed the firm. She subsequently asked her staff to look into the matter to "double-check whether anything had crossed my desk."

"Some of their work was incorporated into materials presented to me and I received a small number of emails where Definers was referenced," Sandberg wrote. She also said: "I want to be clear that I oversee our Comms team and take full responsibility for their work and the PR firms who work with us."

The admission could embolden Facebook's critics who have been saying the social network mismanaged its response to a series of crises it has faced over the past year involving Russian meddling and data privacy.

Much of Wednesday's post was written by outgoing policy chief Elliot Schrage -- Sandberg's post was an addendum at the bottom of Schrage's.

Schrage said that the firm was originally hired to compile news clips and provide information to reporters, but the scope of the firm's work expanded in ways that he regretted.

Sea turtles die of exposure on Cape Cod

WELLFLEET, Mass. -- Animal rescue volunteers say more than four dozen sea turtles have died of exposure after washing ashore in frigid conditions on Cape Cod.

The Cape Cod Times reported that low temperatures and high winds combined to kill most of the 50 turtles that washed up Thursday in Brewster, Orleans and Eastham on the lower part of the peninsula.

The Massachusetts Audubon Society's Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary said about 350 sea turtles have come ashore since Oct. 22. They include Kemp's ridley turtles, green turtles and loggerhead turtles.

Biologists say the turtles are stunned by the cold water in Cape Cod Bay, which shuts down their metabolisms and renders them unable to move.

