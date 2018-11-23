WALLY HALL: SEC piling up bowl berths, minus Hogs

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason watches from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Florida won 37-27. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

It is rivalry weekend, but more importantly, at least one more SEC team will get bowl eligible bringing the total to 11. There is a chance the league will get two more teams eligible for postseason play.

Vanderbilt hosts Tennessee and they are both 5-6, yet, only 71 teams in the country have reached the magic number of 6 wins and there are 80 bowl spots available, so the Commodores could lose and still make it on strength of APR.

Went 11-1 last week — nailed the Vandy win in overtime — to bring the season record to 85-25. Here are this week’s picks:

Arkansas at Missouri (today)

Since there is a traveling trophy involved, this is as close to a bowl game as the University of Arkansas gets. With the suspension of two defensive backs and facing one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the SEC this doesn’t set up well for the Hogs. Pray for rain. Missouri 31-21

Arkansas State at Texas State

The Red Wolves have clinched their eighth consecutive bowl appearance, but a win tomorrow leaves them tied for the Sun Belt West title, and if Louisiana-Monroe beats Louisiana-Lafayette they go to the championship game. ASU should take care of its part of the bargain and Louisiana-Monroe is playing at home. Arkansas State 35-21

Auburn at Alabama

The Crimson Tide are the best team in the country, but the Tigers will be sky high for this game and will be feeding off the hostile environment. An Auburn win would get the heat off Gus Malzahn, although there are 34 million reasons he’ll be back. Unfortunately for the Tigers, emotion seldom carries a team in the second half. Great rivalry that Bama leads 45-36-1 and will add another victory tomorrow. Alabama 42-28

Florida at Florida State

Another great rivalry and the Seminoles have won the last five and four of their five wins this season were at home. The Gators have been better than anyone expected this season and are 3-0 on the road. Expect another great game as the Seminoles are improving and playing to be bowl eligible. Florida 28-24

Georgia Tech at Georgia

The Yellowjackets have won four in a row but haven’t faced anyone even close to as good as the Bulldogs. This is the final campaign for the Bulldogs in their march to Atlanta for their shot at making the College Football Playoffs. Look for it to be close for a half, but the big dogs run loose in the second half. Georgia 41-28

Kentucky at Louisville

The Governor’s Cup rivalry has been won by the Cardinals six of the last seven years, but not this time as the wheels have come off the football program. The Wildcats are looking to lock up at least a tie for second in the SEC East and get a really nice bowl bid. They will run it up like Mississippi State did on Arkansas. Kentucky 45-17

LSU at Texas A&M

The Tigers are ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff poll and need a ton of help to make the Final Four, but a loss here would drop them to a mid-level bowl. They have the defense to stop the Aggies and that’s hope for winning because both teams have average offenses. The Aggies have been inconsistent but are 5-1 at home. LSU 14-10

Mississippi State at Ole Miss (Thursday night)

Everyone loves the Egg Bowl.

South Carolina at Clemson

Whoa, Nellie, this one is going to be U-G-L-Y. The Gamecocks are going to feel like the Lamecocks. Clemson 56-17

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Already stated what is at stake and the loser will finish last in the SEC East. Vanderbilt 24-21