TOP PERFORMERS

CLASS 7A

DARIUS BOWERS, Fayetteville, 26-37 passing, 275 yards, 2 TDs

TYLER DAY, North Little Rock, 17-177 rushing, 1 TD

TAYE GATEWOOD, FS Southside, 31-49 passing, 456 yards, 4 TDs

REN HEFLEY, Bryant, 10-24 passing, 158 yards, 2 TDs

JADON JACKSON, Bentonville West, 2 receiving TDs

WILL JARRETT, Bentonville West, 3 passing TDs

JOVONI JOHNSON, Conway, 15-120 rushing, 1 TD

LATAVION SCOTT, Bryant, 23-195 rushing, 1 TD

BRANDON THOMAS, North Little Rock, 11-218 rushing, 4 TDs

CLASS 6A

MICHAEL ALLISON, Benton, 6-97 receiving, 2 TDs

GARRETT BODY, Benton, 3-91 receiving, 2 TDs

GARRETT BROWN, Benton, 14-26 passing, 194 yards, 2 TDs

KELBY CAFFERY, Benton, 10 tackles, 3 INT, 1 sack

DAEDRICK CAIL, Marion, 20-37 passing, 304 yards, 2 TDs

JOYRION CHASE, Marion, 6-99 receiving, 1 TD

PEYTON HOLT, Greenwood, 14-24 passing, 249 yards, 2 TDs; 16-133 rushing, 2 TDs

LUKE LEONARD, Greenwood, 6-101 receiving

OWENS McCONNELL, West Memphis, 7-8 passing, 188 yards, 3 TDs

COLEN MORROW, Benton, 7-7 passing, 67 yards (all in 4th quarter off bench)

DEVIN OLLOWAY, West Memphis, 3 rushing TDs

CAMRON ROSS, Benton, 18 tackles

ZAK WALLACE, Benton, 66 rushing yards, 1 TD

CLASS 5A

BRADEN BRATCHER, Pulaski Academy, 19-29 passing, 324 yards, 5 TDs; 7-68 rushing, 1 TD

XAVIAR CLEMONS, Morrilton, 3 rushing TDS

JACOLBY CRISWELL, Morrilton, 18-26 passing, 207 yards, 1 TD; 12-78 rushing, 1 TD

HUDSON HENRY, Pulaski Academy, 3-54 receiving, 1 TD

JUSTICE HILL, LR Christian, 25-34 passing, 390 yards, 4 TDs; 11-72 rushing, 3 TDs

GABE HUSKEY, Harrison, 29-218 rushing, 4 TDs

COLTON SHAVER, Harrison, 3-108 receiving, 1 TD

REGGIE TONEY, Morrilton, 5-123 receiving, 1 TD

JOHN DAVID WHITE, Pulaski Academy, 8-166 receiving, 3 TDs

CLASS 4A

DEMILON BROWN, Rivercrest, 14-114 rushing, 3 TDs

DAWSON DIETZ, Ozark, accounted for 206 yards (119 passing, 87 rushing) and 2 TDs (1 passing, 1 rushing)

EDDIE GRAHAM, Ozark, 2 rushing TDs

CHRIS HARRIS, Dumas, 15-29 passing, 169 yards, 2 TDs; 20-150 rushing, 1 TD

ZION HATLEY, Arkadelphia, 20-169 rushing, 3 TDs

TRISTEN JAMISON, Nashville, 2 passing TDs

CARMILLIAS MORRISON, Nashville, 12-125 rushing, 2 TDs

ELI REECE, Shiloh Christian, 7-8 passing, 154 yards, 3 TDs

TYLER JONES, Joe T. Robinson, 8-68 rushing, 2 TDs; 1 receiving TD

BLAZE NELSON, Heber Springs, 38-164 rushing, 3 TDs

KENTAVIOUS ROBINSON, Rivercrest, 18-140 rushing, 2 TDs

TYLER SANDERS, Ozark, 17-102 rushing, 1 TD

KEYSHAWN STEWART, Nashville, 12-73 rushing, 2 TDs

GREYSON TACKETT, Joe T. Robinson, 151 passing yards, 2 TDs

CLASS 3A

WESTON AMOS, Clinton, 12-86 rushing, 1 TD

CAMERON COX, Prescott, 5-101 receiving, 1 TD

DAMION DANIEL, Camden Harmony Grove, 3 offensive TDs

ALEX GEORGE, Prescott, 14-86 rushing, 2 TDs

RYAN JOHNSON, Prescott, 7-11 passing, 109 yards, 1 TD; 24-152 rushing, 3 TDs

DAVIS MORGAN, Harding Academy, 20-41 passing, 271 yards, 1 TD

IKE PELTS, Lamar, 4 offensive TDs (2 passing, 2 rushing)

CARSON RAY, Booneville, 8-96 rushing, 1 TD

CADEN SIPE, Harding Academy, 9-139 receiving, 1 TD

GREG TURNER, Smackover, 23-218 rushing, 3 TDs; 2-62 receiving, 2 TDs

CLASS 2A

KYREN BATEY, Foreman, 3 rushing TDs; 1 passing TD

DHANTE GIBSON, Junction City, 2 rushing TDs

GARRETT GOODMAN, Des Arc, 23-159 rushing, 1 TD; 3-4 passing, 93 yards, 2 TDs

JONATHAN LAGRANGE, Mount Ida, 18-115 rushing, 2 TDs

JACKSON MORTON, Des Arc, 17-93 rushing, 3 TDs

TARRALL PENN, Hazen, 2 rushing TDs

ZEKE TACKER, Des Arc, 3-93 receiving, 2 TDs