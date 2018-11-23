Vet, lawmaker in runoff for Jacksonville mayor

A former Air Force master sergeant and a state representative will vie for the position of Jacksonville mayor in a runoff election Dec. 4.

Patrick Thomas, who spent 23 years in the Air Force, and Rep. Bob Johnson, D-Jacksonville, will participate in the runoff after beating Debra Fulton and Mayor Gary Fletcher.

Johnson led with 2,808 votes, and Thomas lagged behind with 1,578, according to the Pulaski County Election Commission.

The position pays $85,670 annually, said Charlette Nelson of the city's human resources department.

Thomas is running for mayor because he wants to promote small businesses and brainstorm ways to prevent flooding in the city.

"I'm looking for change in Jacksonville," said Thomas, 58.

At the top of his agenda: the city's flooding problems. Thomas would start by meeting with involved city agencies and residents, he said.

Thomas said Jacksonville floods from its southern edge all the way to its border with Cabot.

He said the main part of the flooding stems from water being unable to pass under bridges, causing bottlenecks.

"That would be what I would say the No. 1 reason flooding is occurring in Jacksonville," Thomas said.

To boost small businesses, Thomas said he would like to allow business owners to work where they live, enabling employers to live in apartments above their businesses. He also hopes to implement this throughout Jacksonville. He wants to center some of this renovation at the Jacksonville Shopping Center.

Johnson decided to pursue the position because he wants to unite Jacksonville and return jobs to the area.

"I decided it was time for me to go home and help my city," Johnson said.

He said that the town has been in turmoil since city officials removed former Police Chief Geoffrey Herweg from the position because of a conviction for providing a false police report. Johnson said he wants to be a part of building the town back up and work with new Police Chief John Franklin, who he said has been doing a great job, to unify the city.

He describes the city as having financial struggles. To return jobs to the area, Johnson would make it a top priority to hire an economic developer, who could recruit businesses.

"It's like recruiting for a football team," Johnson said.

Johnson also wants to improve the city's relationship with the Chamber of Commerce and encourage civic groups to work together. This could look as simple as having the groups help one another at events. Johnson said he would be in a unique position to push this because he is involved in many of the organizations.

"It's working together. It's partnerships," Johnson said.

He also hopes to add an informal City Council meeting to the first Thursday of every month. This would allow the City Council members and the public to have more time to become familiar with the items on the agenda before the official meetings. He said he also would encourage City Council members to become more involved with the community.

Johnson, 65, was born and raised in Jacksonville. He graduated from the University of Central Arkansas and then received his master's degree at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

"Jacksonville born, Jacksonville raised and believe it or not, I'm still Jacksonville proud," Johnson said.

[2018 ELECTION: Full Democrat-Gazette coverage of Arkansas races]

He opened an accounting firm in the city in 1990 and served as a justice of the peace in the Pulaski County Quorum Court for 10 years. After that he began representing District 42, which includes most of Jacksonville. In January, he will end his term. He will have been in the position for four years.

As a representative, he's particularly proud to have worked to implement a state suicide hotline. Arkansas had been one of two states that did not have one, he said. Johnson also helped remove state tax obligations for military retirees.

Thomas, along with his time in the Air Force, spent 11 years as an industrial process engineer and 20 years in business, mostly in providing outdoor power equipment, he said. He also was a planning commissioner in the city.

Thomas was also born in Jacksonville. He spent most of his childhood there, and returned in 1988 after serving in the Air Force, he said. Johnson received his bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University.

The runoff will take place Dec. 4, but Jacksonville residents can vote early.

Early voting is available 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Nov. 30 and Dec. 3 at the Pulaski County Regional Building, 501 W. Markham St. in Little Rock, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Nov. 30 at the Jacksonville Community Center, 5 Municipal Drive.

On Election Day, voting will take place at residents' designated precincts 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Additional information is available at: http://www.votepulaski.net.

Patrick Thomas

Bob Johnson

Metro on 11/23/2018