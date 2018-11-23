Walkable community with homes, retailers, hotel planned for development near Northwest Arkansas music venue

A proposed development near the Pinnacle Hills Promenade would add townhouses, apartments, office and retail space and several amenities to the growing area.

Alex Blass, a representative for Prestige Worldwide Development, said he wants the Pinnacle Village development to be a true mixed-use development where people can live, work and play. The project's 27 acres is east of Pinnacle Hills Parkway and south of Pauline Whitaker Parkway, directly south of the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Site plans show space for food trucks, a clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts, a pool and a dog park. There is also space for a hotel and two parking garages.

Blass said the goal is for Pinnacle Village to be a walkable community with a focus on entertainment.

"By entertainment, I don't mean Dickson Street," he said, adding there will be restaurants and public park space.

The proposed project is less than a mile south of the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion. The venue recently announced it will expand and be able to seat 11,000 people in time for its 2020 summer concert series.

No specific businesses have been singled out for the area, but developers are looking at local and national retailers, Blass said.

The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved Prestige's rezoning request to change the 27 acres from agricultural to uptown commercial mixed-use and uptown neighborhood transition unit zoning districts. The vote was 7-1 with commissioner Tony Noblin opposed and commissioner Dennis Ferguson absent.

The project must go to City Council for final approval. If the council approves the rezoning, Blass estimates site work will start next summer, and construction will begin in late 2019 or early 2020.