WATCH: 31-foot Christmas tree installed in Little Rock's Capital Hotel

A Christmas tree that stands more than 30 feet tall was set up Friday in the lobby of the Capital Hotel in downtown Little Rock.

The white fir tree harvested from the Cascade Mountains on the border of Oregon and Washington was delivered Wednesday and installed Friday by a crew from Tipton & Hurst.

"We use this tree because it lasts very long, and it's a tall Christmas tree shape," Tipton & Hurst CEO Howard Hurst said. "We don't really have anything like this in Arkansas."

It took more than a dozen people to raise the 2,000-pound tree in the hotel lobby. The tree stands 31 feet, 6 inches tall — just half an inch shy of the ceiling.

"This is a very exact science, and we want it to be perfect for the Capital Hotel," Hurst said.

The tree will be decorated over the weekend and lit with up to 15,000 lights during a ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday, Capital Hotel General Manager Michael Chaffin said.