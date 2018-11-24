Accidents kill 2 drivers

Two people died Wednesday in separate road accidents.

A 51-year-old Arkansas man died on Wednesday after he fell from his motorcycle while trying to pass a vehicle on an Arkansas highway, authorities said.

It happened about 4:40 p.m. on Arkansas 5 north of Allison in Stone County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police wrote that Leelenn Ray Branscum of Calico Rock was riding a 2006 Honda south when he "attempted to pass a vehicle and lost control."

Branscum fell from the motorcycle and died from his injuries, the report said.

State Police said conditions at the time were clear and dry.

An 18-year-old West Memphis woman suffered fatal injuries in a collision on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Jatava Devita Murray was driving a 2005 Pontiac north on Village Drive at 5:50 p.m. in West Memphis when she turned onto Rainer Road in front of a 2004 International Harvester, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The front of the International Harvester struck the left side of the Pontiac, police wrote.

Murray suffered fatal injuries. The other driver, 34-year-old Ricky L. Reel of West Memphis, was listed as being hurt, though the report didn't specify the extent of his injuries.

The report said conditions were clear and dry.

