Arkansas teen arrested after man found fatally shot at motel

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man has been arrested in connection with a man found with a gunshot wound to his head, according to a news release this morning from Bentonville police.

Walter James Bryan, 18, was arrested in connection with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, intimidating a witness, and tampering with physical evidence. Bryan was in the Benton County Jail with no bond set, according to the news release. He was booked into the jail a little after 5 a.m., according to the jail website.

Bryan was arrested today in Fayetteville. Bryan was in possession of a stolen firearm at the time of his arrest, according to the release.

Bentonville police received a call at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday about a dead man at the Super 8 Motel on 2301 S.E. Walton Blvd. Officers found Tyler Scott Garska, 22, of Green Forest with a gunshot wound to the head.

An investigation determined a fight and a robbery happened involving Garska and Bryan, according to the release.