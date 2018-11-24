Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Most commented Drivetime Mahatma 🔴 Red Wolves live Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas teen arrested after man found fatally shot at motel

by Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:56 p.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Walter James Bryan

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man has been arrested in connection with a man found with a gunshot wound to his head, according to a news release this morning from Bentonville police.

Walter James Bryan, 18, was arrested in connection with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, intimidating a witness, and tampering with physical evidence. Bryan was in the Benton County Jail with no bond set, according to the news release. He was booked into the jail a little after 5 a.m., according to the jail website.

Bryan was arrested today in Fayetteville. Bryan was in possession of a stolen firearm at the time of his arrest, according to the release.

Bentonville police received a call at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday about a dead man at the Super 8 Motel on 2301 S.E. Walton Blvd. Officers found Tyler Scott Garska, 22, of Green Forest with a gunshot wound to the head.

An investigation determined a fight and a robbery happened involving Garska and Bryan, according to the release.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • Nodmcm
    November 24, 2018 at 3:22 p.m.

    Stolen handgun, eh? So a good guy bought a gun, then it got stolen by a bad guy, and now the bad guy killed someone. So where do these stolen guns originate? Are all stolen guns sold lawfully to a good guy, and then they are stolen, and become guns for bad guys? How can we stop this pipeline of deadly weapons to bad guys? Does this mean that as long as good guys have guns to steal, all the bad guys will have guns, always? So when we have guns everywhere, everyone including felons and bad guys will have guns, too?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT