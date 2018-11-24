Black Friday's fans out in force

Shoppers across the country rose before dawn the day after Thanksgiving and lined up outside stores and shopping malls to get their hands on discounted merchandise and coveted Christmas gifts.

The Christmas shopping season is a big test for a U.S. economy in which overall growth so far this year has relied on a burst of consumer spending. With the U.S. economy strong, forecasts were signaling big sales totals over the Thanksgiving weekend, and there were signs Friday that the rosy outlooks were accurate.

The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, is expecting retail sales in November and December -- excluding automobiles, gasoline and restaurants -- to increase as much as 4.8 percent over 2017 for a total of $720.89 billion. The sales growth marks a slowdown from last year's 5.3 percent, which was the largest gain since 2010. But the figure is still healthy.

Consumers were expected to spend around $59.6 billion over the long weekend, according to GlobalData Retail. That's up by 5.7 percent from last year and is the best rate of growth since 2011, when the nation was emerging from the financial crisis.

"More people have already shopped than at this point last year, and their average spend is higher," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, noting that there's more turnout from lower-middle and lower income shoppers this year.

The retail economy is also tilting steeply toward online shopping. Over the past 12 months, purchases at nonstore retailers such as Amazon have jumped 12.1 percent. Meanwhile, sales at department stores have slumped 0.3 percent. By 9 a.m. Friday, $643 million had been spent online, up about 28 percent compared with Black Friday last year, according to Adobe Analytics. Digital spending on Friday alone was on track to exceed $6.4 billion, it said.

Black Friday has morphed from a single day when people got up early to score door busters into a whole month of deals. Many major retailers, including Walmart, Best Buy and Macy's, start their blockbuster deals on Thanksgiving evening. But some families were sticking by the Black Friday tradition.

Ryan Erby, 30, and wife Kathern, 25, of Perryville, said they wanted to take advantage of the sales to furnish a new home they bought this summer.

"We just bought a freezer earlier at Lowe's and everything, so now we're here getting our electronic stuff and then it's on to the next thing," Ryan Erby said at Best Buy on Friday.

The shopping experience has been "a lot more chill than what I was anticipating," Erby said, "but of course I'm sure last night was a lot crazier than what this morning was."

The Erbys arrived at the store off Chenal Parkway in Little Rock around 8 a.m.

"I try to do all the shopping after the holidays, I think if more people did that then people would have more opportunity to enjoy being with their families, which is kinda what the holidays are about," he said.

Waking early on Friday was fruitful for two women seeking good deals at Best Buy, but they were having a difficult time getting the TVs into a Dodge Charger.

"This is like the only time of the year where I can buy large purchases like this," Angel Lovett, 42, said in the store parking lot. She and daughter Ariana, 18, of Pine Bluff, arrived around 6:45 a.m. to safely secure their discounted 55-inch Roku smart televisions in the process.

However, the auto's rear door wouldn't shut with the loot in the back.

"I guess this is the end of our shopping," Ariana Lovett said looking at the car.

"We're going to cruise over to Home Depot," Angel Lovett said determined. "Maybe someone over there can help me, cause we're going to be cruising all the way home."

WALMART SHOPPERS

Walmart Inc., which implemented a number of strategies meant to streamline store traffic for the Christmas shopping season, started its Black Friday sales at 6 p.m. Thursday.

"Traffic was steady all night long in stores across the country," Steve Bratspies, the Bentonville retailer's chief merchandising officer, said in a statement. Phones, toys, gaming consoles, cookware and televisions were some of the most popular items, both in stores and online, he said. Bratspies said the company's inventory strategy for the event was to "buy deep" on in-demand items to ensure availability.

Noting one of the new resources available to help shoppers, Bratspies said, "Within the first few hours of our event in stores, we rang up hundreds of thousands of transactions using Check Out with Me," a program that lets customers skip long lines by checking out with store clerks placed in high-traffic areas.

Stores used color coding to help shoppers find key departments such as toys and electronics, and, in a first for the retailer, its app featured a color-coded store map to help customers navigate the aisles.

Some glitches with Walmart's website were reported late Wednesday, when the company began offering its online Black Friday deals. A Walmart spokesman said in a statement that though heavy online traffic slowed the website briefly, the issue was quickly resolved.

J. Crew reported on Twitter on Friday morning that it was experiencing "some technical difficulties" as buyers flocked to its site for 50 percent off everything. Lululemon Athletica Inc. said on Facebook late on Thanksgiving that it was "working hard to get the dot com running smoothly again."

"Our North American website experienced some minor disruption in service which the team quickly mitigated to restore our guest experience. We are managing closely throughout this week and into Cyber Monday," a Lululemon spokesman said in an email Friday. "We sincerely apologize to any of our guests impacted by this issue."

A J. Crew spokesman didn't immediately reply to requests for comment.

A COLD START

The retail shopping spree got off to a slow start in the Northeast, where frigid conditions pushed some consumers online or delayed their trips to the mall. But by noon on Friday, the parking lot was packed at Providence Place Mall in Rhode Island, according to Craig Johnson, president of the research firm Customer Growth Partners. Shoppers arrived ready to open their wallets, he said.

"They're not just shopping, they're buying -- they're on a mission," he said. "Weather doesn't diminish demand, it defers demand."

At Wrentham Village Premium Outlets in Massachusetts, the parking lot was so full by early afternoon that shoppers were parking on the grass.

Customer Growth Partners, which had close to 20 analysts in the field across the U.S., predicted that retail sales during the holiday season would climb 5.1 percent from last year, with an estimated $60 billion spent during the four-day Thanksgiving weekend, excluding Cyber Monday. Black Friday itself has seen its importance diminish, as shoppers use their phones and computers to take advantage of deals throughout the weekend, but signs are pointing to strong sales this year, Johnson said.

"What we're seeing is fully consistent with the initial forecast," he said.

Shoppers lined up outside the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., by 4 a.m., and the crowd had grown to 3,000 people by the time doors opened at 5 a.m.

Many shoppers said Black Friday shopping is as much about the spectacle as it is about the good deals.

Kati Anderson said she stopped Friday morning at Cumberland Mall in Atlanta for discounted clothes as well as "the people watching." Her friend, Katie Nasworthy, said she went to the mall instead of shopping online because she likes to see the Christmas decorations.

"It doesn't really feel like Christmas until now," said Kim Bryant, who considers the day the official kickoff of the Christmas shopping season, though retailers have been offering deals for weeks. Bryant was shopping at a mall in suburban Denver with her daughter and her daughter's friend, who lined up at 5:40 a.m., then sprinted inside when the doors opened at 6.

Information for this article was contributed by Joseph Pisani and Anne D'Innocenzio of The Associated Press by Matt Townsend, Hema Parmar, Matthew Boyle, Anne Riley Moffat and Craig Giammona of Bloomberg News; and by Nathan Owens and Serenah McKay of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Photo by Andy Shupe

Leo Raines (right), 2, plays with finger puppets with Brian Bailey (left), owner of The Mustache on the Fayetteville square, while shopping Friday with his mother, Eden Raines of Little Rock. Bailey is offering customers a chance to draw for 10 to 50 percent off their purchases today for Small Business Saturday.

Photo by AP/NATI HARNIK

Shoppers lug out purchases Friday at the Nebraska Furniture Mart store in Omaha. Shoppers were predicted to spend about $60 billion during the four-day Thanksgiving weekend.

Business on 11/24/2018