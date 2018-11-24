Bryant stymies Northside to reach its first title game

BRYANT -- Bryant made program history Friday night in the Class 7A semifinals against Fort Smith Northside.

Senior running back Latavion Scott carried 22 times for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns while the Hornets' defense turned in one of its best performances as Bryant rolled past the Grizzlies 28-7. The victory sends Bryant to its first state championship game.

"This is huge, simply huge," Bryant Coach Buck James said. "This is a town that's been known for baseball and basketball, but had never done anything in football. But I knew this place was a diamond in the rough.

"A lot of football games have been won in this program, but all we did was put it over the hump. The kids have bought into everything, and now they'll get a chance to finish this thing out. I couldn't be any happier right now."

Sophomore quarterback Austin Ledbetter completed 12 of 21 passes for 191 yards and 2 touchdowns for Bryant (10-2), which will face North Little Rock at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 for the title. The top-ranked Charging Wildcats, which beat the Hornets 34-28 on Oct. 26, smacked Bentonville West 48-17 in the other semifinal.

Friday's game gave Bryant a chance to validate its rain-shortened victory over Northside on Sept. 21, and the Hornets did so in dominating fashion.

Bryant held the Grizzlies to 98 yards of total offense, including just 27 after halftime. Senior quarterback Derrick Wise, who ran for 133 yards last week in Northside's 30-17 victory over Bentonville, had 27 yards rushing on 16 carries. Wise, who was sacked six times, also completed 2 of 12 passes for 23 yards.

"I'm so proud of our defense," James said. "They were hearing all week that [Northside's] defense was the best in the conference, and I think they took that personally. They shut them out, and that's a tough feat to do against that team."

Northside's lone score came on a 39-yard fumble return for a score by linebacker Anthony Travis with 9:25 to go in the third quarter. Aside from that, it was tough sledding for the Grizzlies.

Bryant grabbed a 7-0 lead on Ledbetter's 37-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Hayden Schrader with 8:54 left in the second quarter. After Northside went three-and-out on the next series, Ledbetter hit Scott for a 25-yard touchdown with 4:21 showing to cap an 8-play, 80-yard drive.

Travis sliced the Grizzlies' deficit in half after he picked up a Scott fumble and scooted in for a touchdown three plays into the second half. But Scott, who became the school's all-time leading rusher Friday, answered with a 41-yard touchdown run on fourth down on Bryant's next possession.

He put the game away with his 2-yard score with 9:08 remaining in the fourth quarter.

"The offense started a little slow, but once we got going, we really got going," James said. "We knew our offensive line would wear down their defense, especially with Latavion running the way he was. He's a special player.

"I know there's guys that are faster and more flashy than he is, but what he does game in and game out is simply amazing. I think he's the best in the state."

