S.Korea ordered to pay 3 ex-slaves

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2014, file photo, lawmakers and human right activists look at salt farms as a part of human rights inspection on Sinui Island, South Korea. A South Korean court has ruled on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, that the government must pay 80 million won ($70,000) to three men who were enslaved on salt farms in remote islands off the country's southwest coast for several years. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

SEOUL, South Korea — The South Korean government must pay $70,700 to three men who were enslaved on salt farms in remote islands off the country’s southwest coast for several years, a court ruled Friday.

The Seoul High Court said the government was responsible for their ordeals because local officials and police failed to properly monitor their living and working conditions. The court said the government should pay $26,500 each to two of the men and $17,700 to the third plaintiff.

More than 60 slaves, most of them with intellectual disabilities, were rescued after an investigation led by mainland police in 2014.

Dozens of farm owners and job brokers were indicted, but no police or officials were punished despite allegations some knew about the slavery.

Eight former slaves sued the government last year, seeking a combined $212,000 in damages. But the Seoul Central District Court in September last year awarded compensation to only one of them, saying that the government’s responsibility was unclear in the other seven cases. Three of the plaintiffs who were rejected appealed to the high court.

Most of the salt farm slaves rescued in 2014 had been lured to the islands by job brokers hired by salt farm owners, who would beat them into long hours of backbreaking labor and confine them at their houses for years while providing little or no pay.

