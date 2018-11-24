Complaint dismissed against campaign ads deemed racist

The Arkansas Ethics Commission on Friday dismissed a complaint against a political action committee that supports President Donald Trump and ran radio ads -- described as "racist" by both candidates-- in a central Arkansas race.

The complaint, filed by the Republican Party of Arkansas' communications director, alleged that Black Americans For the President's Agenda failed to register and report its finances in Arkansas. The commission determined that the North Carolina group wasn't required to register as an independent expenditure committee here since the ads related to a federal race.

In the ad, which supported U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., a woman says, "White Democrats will be lynching black folk again," and that black men will be accused of rape and presumed guilty if Democrats were successful during the Nov. 6 election. The ad cites as an example the sexual-assault allegations against U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings.

Hill, who won re-election, was being challenged by state Rep. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock. Both Tucker and Hill denounced the ads at the time they were running.

NW News on 11/24/2018