Cups of tea will benefit cups of love

Hundreds of cups of tea and "local love" will be poured by the members of St. James' Episcopal Church of Eureka Springs from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 6 to benefit A Cup of Love Ministry, which has served thousands of nutritious, free meals to area residents, the homeless and transient travelers since its inception in 2013.

This year's 52nd annual Silver Tea is themed "Cups of Love," and, once again, will be held at the historic Crescent Hotel, in the Crystal Ballroom. It is considered to be the traditional beginning of the festive holiday season in Eureka Springs.

But the purpose of this jolly holiday event is always to benefit a local nonprofit organization in Carroll County, chosen by St. James' Church each year to receive the donated proceeds from those hundreds in attendance and from a number of generous corporate donors. In past years, the Silver Tea has raised tens of thousands of dollars for a diverse group of not-for-profit service entities, such as Turpentine Creek, Purple Flower, Jeremiah Recovery House, Clear Springs School, Carnegie Library and many others.

This year's recipient, A Cup of Love Ministry, is housed at 4032 E. Van Buren St. and was founded in 2013 by Chuck and Pattie Jarrett, both licensed ministers, who saw an urgent need to fulfill a mission: feeding the hungry. Since opening its doors, ACLM has served over 30,000 cups of soup and full meals in a warm and welcoming environment. Meals are free to all who enter its doors, and Chuck Jarrett is a longtime area chef who, along with Pattie Jarrett and some 20 volunteers, serve up healthy, rib-sticking meals seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with Friday also being a "food bank"day for distributing groceries to those in need. On Sundays there's a church service at 11 a.m. with a generous lunch following. Additionally, ACLM offers its clients clothing, personal hygiene products, help with jobs, counseling, prayer and camaraderie -- and even emergency shelter and a place to sleep.

The vision for ACLM's future, according to Pattie Jarrett, is to purchase the building, the former Longhorn Steak House, in which it is located presently, and to fully serve a rapidly growing number of the hungry and homeless. A fundraising program, including a "Go Fund Me" page, is currently under way to raise $30,000 for a down payment toward buying the building.

This year's Silver Tea will be reminiscent of the traditional "high teas" of Victorian England, but attire for participants is everything from formal to casual, with fine Christmas-decorated hats and dresses from years past to chapeau chic and hipster cool. And gentlemen, as well as ladies, are encouraged to attend. The decorated tables of the Crystal Ballroom will be laden with silver trays of tea cookies, pastries and holiday treats and a variety of sandwiches, all prepared and donated by Eureka, Berryville and Holiday Island volunteers; and, of course, the ladies of St. James' Church will be pouring hot tea. John Wiley, a local artist and the talented organist of St. James' Church, will be playing holiday music on the grand piano.

No reservations are needed for the event. A minimum donation of $5-$10 is appreciated. Children under are admitted 12 free. All proceeds, less minimal expenses for supplies, will go to ACLM.

David Vanselow is publicity chairman for the 52nd Annual Silver Tea hosted by St. James' Episcopal Church in Eureka Springs. Email him at dgvsail@cox.net.

