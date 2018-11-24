Deaths of 4 people in Magnolia probed

Authorities are investigating the fourth death in five days in Magnolia, a small south Arkansas town.

A 911 caller reported at 7:38 a.m. Friday that a deceased person had been found at a residence in the 600 block of Jeanette Street, according a media release from the Magnolia Police Department.

The release said the person -- whose identity has not been released by authorities -- was found in a bedroom of the home.

Magnolia police did not release any information concerning apparent wounds but are considering the death to be a homicide, the release said.

Calls to the Magnolia Police Department were not immediately returned Friday.

The suspicious death follows two homicides and an officer-involved fatal shooting this week in Magnolia, a town of about 11,500 that is approximately 120 miles southwest of Little Rock. Magnolia has experienced more than two homicides in a year only twice since 1985, according to U.S. Department of Justice data.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said officers with the criminal investigation division drove to Magnolia on Friday morning at the request of the local authorities to investigate the death. Sadler said state police are waiting for the state Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death.

Magnolia resident Jarious Shaw died Monday morning after being shot in the chest on Norma Street, and 24-year-old Damarras Akheen "Squirt" Henderson of El Dorado was shot and killed around 6:30 p.m. the same day at Magnuson Hotel on East Main Street.

An unidentified man who was a suspect in Henderson's death was shot and killed Tuesday night by a Columbia County sheriff's deputy, according to previous reports.

Columbia County deputies went to Preston Apartments that night to arrest the suspect on a charge of first-degree murder when shots were fired and the suspect was hit, Columbia Sheriff Mike Loe said in a news release Wednesday. The man died later in the emergency room at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.

State police are investigating the officer's use of deadly force. Police have not released the name of the deputy, who was placed on administrative leave until the deadly force investigation is complete.

The deputy was not injured in the incident.

The U.S. Department of Justice reported zero homicides in the town in 16 of the 29 years for which data is available. Only twice before, in 1994 and 2009, has the number of homicides or negligent deaths exceeded two.

Metro on 11/24/2018