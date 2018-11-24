End zone friendly for Byers

Missouri's Akial Byers, left, celebrates with teammate Terez Hall, right, after Byers recovered a fumble in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A player from Fayetteville scored a touchdown in Friday's game at Faurot Field. But he plays for Missouri, not the University of Arkansas.

Missouri defensive end Akial Byers, a sophomore from Fayetteville High School, recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown as Missouri beat Arkansas 38-0.

Tigers defensive tackle Jordan Elliott stripped the ball from Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey and Byers came up with the loose ball to give Missouri a 21-0 lead with 12:33 left in the second quarter.

Byers, who made his fifth consecutive start, had two tackles to raise his season total to 20.

Crockett out

Damarea Crockett is still waiting to play against Arkansas.

Crockett, Missouri's junior running back from Little Rock Christian, missed playing Arkansas for the third consecutive season.

Crockett said Monday that he expected to be ready to play Friday after rolling his right ankle last Saturday at Tennessee, but the injury didn't heal as quickly as he had hoped and he didn't dress out against Arkansas.

Crockett, who has 2,242 career rushing yards at Missouri in 28 games, missed the Arkansas game as a freshman after being suspended following an arrest for marijuana possession, and missed last season's game because of a shoulder injury.

"I need my boys to make it 3-0 against the hogs since 2016 today," Crockett tweeted before the game. "However, while I won't be playing against Arkansas for the 3rd time, I've come to the conclusion some things just aren't meant to be."

Crockett has 704 rushing yards this season, but the Tigers didn't miss him against Arkansas as sophomore Larry Rountree rushed 29 times for 119 yards and freshman Tyler Badie carried 5 times for 42 yards.

Greenlaw sidelined

It turned out that senior linebacker Dre Greenlaw played his final game for Arkansas last week at Mississippi State when the Bulldogs beat the Razorbacks 52-6.

Greenlaw, who has been battling ankle injuries all season, didn't dress out Friday. He also missed the Colorado State and North Texas games and played only in the first quarter against Eastern Illinois and Vanderbilt.

Freshman Bumper Pool made his third start in Greenlaw's place.

True freshmen

Eight true freshmen played for Arkansas on Friday.

Linebacker Bumper Pool and safety Joe Foucha started, Reid Bauer punted, and receiver Michael Woods, quarterback Connor Noland, offensive lineman Noah Gatlin, safety Myles Mason and defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols played off the bench.

Harris' tackles

Arkansas junior linebacker De'Jon Harris regained the SEC lead in tackles after Ole Miss sophomore linebacker Mohamed Sanogo held it for a few hours.

Sanogo had eight tackles in Mississippi State's 35-3 victory at Ole Miss on Thursday night to take the SEC tackles lead with 112 compared to 110 for Harris.

Harris had eight tackles Friday to raise his season total to 118.

Vanderbilt senior linebacker Jordan Garrett is third in the SEC in tackles going into today's game against Tennessee.

Harris surpassed his total of 115 tackles as a sophomore. He had 37 tackles as a freshman.

Chavis on sideline

Arkansas defensive coordinator John Chavis made a joke Monday when asked if he planned to be on the sideline or in the press box for Friday's game.

"I'll see what the weather is like," Chavis said. "No, just teasing."

Friday's rainy and cold weather didn't keep Chavis from calling plays from the sideline.

Chavis had been in the press box the entire season until the second half of last Saturday's 52-6 loss at Mississippi State. He came down to the field for the second half because he said he wanted to be on the field with his players.

No Cole

Arkansas junior quarterback Cole Kelley missed his second consecutive game.

Kelley, who didn't travel to Mississippi State last week because he was ill, worked on the scout-team offense this week at quarterback and tight end.

Coach Chad Morris said the decision not to bring Kelley on the trip had to do with Arkansas needing more defensive players on its roster.

Boyd injured

Arkansas sophomore running back Rakeem Boyd, who finished the season with a team-high 734 rushing yards, left the game with 9:32 left in the second quarter with an apparent left leg injury. He had 5 carries for 5 yards on Friday.

Devwah Whaley led the Razorbacks with 13 carries for 54 yards against Missouri.

Elway in the house

John Elway, the Denver Broncos Hall of Fame quarterback who is now the team's general manager, attended Saturday's game along with Gary Kubiak, the former Denver coach who is now a special adviser.

Presumably Elway and Kubiak were at the game to watch Missouri senior quarterback Drew Lock, who passed for 221 yards and 2 touchdowns with an interception and rushed for 2 touchdowns.

Powell in

Missouri backup quarterback Taylor Powell, a redshirt freshman from Fayetteville, came into the game with 8:57 left in the fourth quarter. He completed 1 of 2 passes for 6 yards. On the season he has completed 6 of 14 passes for 134 yards.

Banister's day

Missouri slot receiver Barrett Banister, a redshirt freshman from Fayetteville, had 2 catches for 12 yards on Friday. For the season he has 5 catches for 51 yards.

Vs. Missouri

Missouri extended its winning streak over Arkansas to three games and improved to 7-3 in the series.

The Tigers beat the Razorbacks 28-24 in 2016 and 48-45 last season.

Arkansas last beat Missouri 28-3 in 2015.

The teams are scheduled to play in Little Rock next season for the first time since 1963 when Missouri won 7-6 at War Memorial Stadium.

Froholdt at center

Arkansas senior Hjalte Froholdt, who started three games at center before moving back to his old left guard spot, switched to center in the second quarter on Friday in place of sophomore Ty Clary.

Sophomore Austin Capps, a converted defensive lineman, played left guard when Froholdt moved to center.

"Well, I think there was a combination of things that led to that decision," Arkansas Coach Chad Morris said. 'It's just what we felt was best for us moving forward."

Froholdt said he has continued to take snaps before practices and games.

Free tickets

Missouri Coach Barry Odom spent $138,425 of his own money to provide free tickets for Friday's game.

Odom announced last week that he'd pay for $25 general admission tickets for fans who couldn't afford to attend the game.

Missouri's ticket office processed orders for 5,537 tickets.

"For our seniors, they're going to remember every aspect of their last home game," Odom said earlier this week.

"You'd like for the support to be there."

White helmets

Arkansas might want to reconsider wearing white helmets in the future.

The Razorbacks fell to 2-10 in the helmets -- including 1-3 this season.

Arkansas beat Eastern Illinois in white helmets to open the season. Arkansas' other victory wearing white helmets was at Texas Tech in 2014.

Other losses have been to Rutgers in 2012 and 2013, Texas A&M in 2012 and 2014, Florida in 2013, Auburn in 2014 and Mississippi State in 2014.

First sacks

Missouri backup sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, who didn't have any career sacks coming into Friday's game, had three for 28 yards in losses against the Razorbacks.

Elliott's three sacks were the most in a game for Missouri since the Tigers' 28-24 victory over Arkansas in 2016.

Remember November

Missouri Coach Barry Odom improved to 10-2 in November games and has won nine in a row.

Odom's November winning streak started against Arkansas two years ago when the Tigers rallied to win 28-24 after trailing 24-7 at halftime.

