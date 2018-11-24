Florida St. advances with win over LSU

TOP 25

NO. 14 FLORIDA STATE 79, NO. 19 LSU 76, OT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Florida State Coach Leonard Hamilton flashed a big smile when talking about a game-winning three-pointer by 6-foot-10 forward Mfiondu Kabengele.

Kabengele hit the deep jumper with a half-second left in overtime, and No. 14 Florida State advanced to the AdvoCare Invitational championship game with a 79-76 victory over No. 19 LSU on Friday.

"Of course we drew up that last play for Mfiondu to take a jump shot deep in the corner. ... That's the shot we wanted all along," Hamilton said with a laugh.

The Seminoles (5-0) will play defending national champion Villanova on Sunday.

Tremont Waters made three free throws to pull LSU even at 76 with 11.5 seconds to go in overtime before Kabengele's shot bounced off the rim and into the basket.

"It just dropped right in and I was in shock," Kabengele said. "I'm just happy it went in."

Kabengele, the nephew of former NBA standout Dikembe Mutombo, finished with 15 points.

After trailing by nine, Florida State forced overtime when Trent Forrest tied it at 68-68 on a layup with 2.8 seconds left.

"Our guys, we're strong in character," Hamilton said. "I thought they grew up a little bit tonight."

Naz Reid's three-pointer at the buzzer hit off the rim for LSU, who got 19 points from Skylar Mays.

In other Top 25 games Friday, Dedric Lawson had 24 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists, and No. 2 Kansas rallied to beat No. 5 Tennessee 87-81 in overtime in the NIT Season Tip-Off title game in New York. Lagerald Vick scored 15 points, with 8 consecutive during a crucial stretch for the Jayhawks' comeback. ... De'Andre Hunter had 20 points and nine rebounds to help No. 4 Virginia beat No. 25 Wisconsin 53-46 in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game. Ty Jerome added 11 points for the Cavaliers (6-0), who led 33-18 after a strong first half, and then sputtered offensively as the Badgers kept pushing back. Virginia made just 2 of 16 shots out of halftime and shot 26 percent for the second half. ... Coby White had 19 points and 8 assists, Luke Maye added 16 points and 8 rebounds, and No. 7 North Carolina beat No. 17 UCLA 94-78 in the consolation game of the Las Vegas Invitational. Kenny Williams scored 15 points as five Tar Heels reached double figures and North Carolina (6-1) settled for a split in its Las Vegas trip. ... Iggy Brazdeikis scored 20 points and Jordan Poole added 14 to lead No. 9 Michigan to a 83-55 victory over Chattanooga. Isaiah Livers added 12 points for the Wolverines, all in the first half. Michigan (6-0) avoided a letdown in its first game back in Ann Arbor after three impressive victories away from home. ... Keldon Johnson scored a career-high 27 points to lead No. 10 Kentucky to a 77-62 victory over Tennessee State. The Wildcats (5-1) finished 4-0 in the Ohio Valley Hardwood Showcase and won their fifth consecutive since a season-opening blowout loss to Duke. ... Joshua Langford scored 29 points, Cassius Winston had 20 points and 10 assists, and No. 11 Michigan State beat Texas 78-68 in the Las Vegas Invitational championship game. Langford was 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Winston, who was named the tournament MVP, also had five rebounds for the Spartans (5-1), who trailed 25-6 eight minutes into the game. ... Kaleb Wesson had 19 points and three teammates also scored in double figures as No. 23 Ohio State pulled away in the second half to beat Cleveland State 89-62. C.J. Jackson had 17 points, Andre Wesson scored 11 and Luther Muhammad added 10 for the Buckeyes (6-0). ... Carsen Edwards scored 19 points and Ryan Cline had 17 as No. 24 Purdue routed Robert Morris 84-46. The Boilermakers (5-1) bounced back nicely from their first loss of the season Sunday night against No. 13 Virginia Tech. Edwards was 5 for 17 from the field against the Colonials, but also contributed five assists, four steals and a blocked shot. Malik Petteway led Robert Morris with 10 points.

11/24/2018