Free throws spark UA women in 4th

SEC WOMEN

ARKANSAS 79, TENNESSEE STATE 55

The University of Arkansas outscored Tennessee State 27-7 in the fourth quarter Friday to turn a four-point lead into a 79-55 victory in the first game of the Music City Challenge at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

The Razorbacks did most of their damage from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, going 12 of 18. A layup by Chelsea Dungee gave Arkansas a 61-50 lead with 6:39 left. The lead continued to grow, hitting 21 points after two free throws by Kiara Williams gave the Razorbacks a 76-55 lead with 1:21 remaining.

Arkansas (3-1) shot 40.7 percent (11 of 27) from the floor in the second half and 37.1 percent (23 of 62) for the game while hitting 26 of 38 free throws. The Tigers shot just 25 percent (8 of 32) from the floor in the second half and 27 percent (17 of 63) for the game. They hit 5 of 10 three-pointers and 17 of 26 free throws.

Arkansas won despite being outrebounded 53-41, but the Razorbacks forced 23 Tennessee State turnovers that were turned into 35 points. The Razorbacks outscored the Tigers 30-18 in the lane, 12-11 in second-chance points, 19-2 on the fast break and 26-12 in bench points.

Dungee scored 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the floor and 6 of 9 free throws to lead the Razorbacks. Alexis Tolefree had 14 points for Arkansas, Malica Monk had 13 and Bailey Zimmerman added 12. Williams finished with six points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Taylor Roberts scored a game-high 23 points in the loss for the Tigers (0-5). Terrysha Banner chipped in with 10.

Sports on 11/24/2018