Governor’s appointments

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday announced the following appointments:

John Allison, Conway, to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Reappointment expires Jan. 14, 2026.

Benny Magness, Gassville, to the Board of Corrections. Reappointment expires Dec. 31, 2025.

Todd Smith, Magnolia, to the state Banking Board. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2019. Replaces Zach Mc-Clendon.

Roy Ragland, Little Rock, to the board of visitors for the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College. Appointment expires July 1, 2025. Replaces Mary Jane Rebick.

Jo Ann Campbell, Fort Smith, to the Library Board. Reappointment expires Oct. 18, 2025.

Dr. Garrett Taylor, Pine Bluff, to the Board of Dental Examiners. Appointment expires Sept. 1, 2023. Replaces Dr. Drew Toole.

Karrie Jamison, Nashville, to the Board of Dental Examiners. Appointment expires Sept. 1, 2022. Replaces Donna White.

Marcia Cook, Sherwood, to the Board of Dental Examiners. Appointment expires Sept. 1, 2023. Replaces Nancy Dunlap.

Scott Bull, Fayetteville, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Reappointment expires May 1, 2022.

Jeff Griffin, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Reappointment expires May 1, 2022.

Karen Breashears, Arkadelphia, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Reappointment expires May 1, 2022.

Rebecca Ives, Camden, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2022. Replaces Bart Langley.

Randy Henderson, Blytheville, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2022. Replaces Bob East.

Mike Rogers, Summers, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2020. Replaces Charles Clark.

Paul Rivera, Maumelle, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2019. Replaces Michael Newcity.

Marcy Doderer, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2019. Replaces Rod Loy.

Gina Radke, Sherwood, to the Career Education and Workforce Development Board. Reappointment expires June 30, 2021.

Michael Garner, Hensley, to the Career Education and Workforce Development Board. Reappointment expires June 30, 2021.

Stacy Gunderman, Bates-ville, to the Career Education and Workforce Development Board. Reappointment expires June 30, 2021.

Michael Watson, Ash Flat, to the board of trustees of Ozarka Technical College. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Replaces Darla York.

Daniel Barnes, Fayetteville, to the Academic Facilities Review Board. Reappointment expires Aug. 6, 2021.

Jeffrey Marcussen, Little Rock, to the Facilities Review Board. Reappointment expires Aug. 6, 2021.

Cheryl Edwards, Fort Smith, to the Board of Examiners in Counseling. Reappointment expires Dec. 31, 2020.

Lenora Erickson, Pearcy, to the Board of Examiners in Counseling. Reappointment expires Dec. 31, 2020.

Dr. Rick Grace, Springdale, to the Board of Examiners in Counseling. Reappointment expires Dec. 31, 2020.

Dr. Richard Emmel, Little Rock, to the Baby Sharon’s Children’s Catastrophic Illness Grant Program Committee. Reappointment expires May 1, 2022.

Sam Angel II, Lake Village, to the Agriculture Board. Appointment expires Aug. 15, 2022. Replaces Joan Cash.

Jerry Christie, Nashville, to the Agriculture Board. Appointment expires Aug. 15, 2022. Replaces David Wilson.

Ryan Anglin, Bentonville, to the Agriculture Board. Appointment expires Aug. 15, 2022. Replaces Frederic Simon.

Brent Butler, Siloam Springs, to the Agriculture Board. Appointment expires Aug. 15, 2022. Replaces Bruce Jackson.

Dr. Anthony Bucolo, Little Rock, to the Firefighter Benefit Review Panel. Appointment expires May 6, 2019. Replaces Dr. Amy Cleveland.

Vicki Howard, Clarksville, to the Board of Hearing Instrument Dispensers. Appointment expires July 31, 2021. Replaces Jerry Richards.

Woody Freeman, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas Educational Television Commission. Appointment expires March 23, 2026. Replaces Dr. W. Andrew Fulkerson.

Linda Craig, Fayetteville, to the Professional Bail Bond Company and Professional Bail Bondsman Licensing Board. Appointment expires Sept. 30, 2025. Replaces Phyllis Worley.

Michael Flagg, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Milk Stabilization Board. Reappointment expires Sept. 12, 2023.

Judge Jessica Gunter, Nashville, as Pike County district court judge. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2018. Replaces Judge Dana Stone.

Judge Barbara Griffin, Newport, as Woodruff County district court judge. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2020. Replaces Judge John D. Eldridge III.

Colleen Briney, Fayetteville, as a justice of the peace for the Washington County Quorum Court, District 11. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2018. Replaces Joseph Kicklak.

Damon Tyler, Lepanto, as a justice of the peace for the Poinsett County Quorum Court, District 10. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2018. Replaces Larry Steakley.