Greenwood ends Sylvan Hills' run

Aaron Ohl (11) and Dawson James (7) of Greenwood stop Jason Bradley of Sylvan Hills after a short gain Friday in Sherwood. Greenwood won 31-10 and will face Benton in the Class 6A state final at noon Dec. 1 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

GREENWOOD -- Greenwood continued its tradition of December football, while Sylvan Hills saw its playoff run come to an end Friday night.

Thanks to a strong second half, the Bulldogs reached the Class 6A championship game for the fourth consecutive season with a 31-10 victory over the Bears at Smith-Robinson Stadium.

Greenwood (11-1) has now been to the state final 11 times in 15 seasons under Coach Rick Jones. The Bulldogs have played in 13 championship games since 1996, winning eight.

"This is a hard-working group of kids that always works to get better," Jones said. "There are obviously things we have to get better at. It is going to be a challenge for us next week."

Greenwood will face Benton on Dec. 1 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The Bulldogs defeated the Panthers 62-33 on Oct. 19.

Sylvan Hills (5-8) came into the 6A playoffs as a sixth seed, then upset Russellville and Marion on the road, but ran out of magic in the second half.

The Greenwood defense surrendered more than 200 rushing yards to the Bears, but Sylvan Hills could only muster a third-quarter field goal for its only second-half score.

"The last three games, those guys have been pretty good," Jones said of his defense. "Sylvan Hills can run the ball on anyone. They are very physical."

Greenwood led 13-7 at halftime, but Sylvan Hills Coach Jim Withrow felt confident the Bears would rally in the second half.

"I'll be honest with you, when we walked into [the locker room] at halftime, I thought we were going to win the game," Withrow said. "That is how we have been playing ... kind of grinding and grinding, finding a touchdown here and there. We just needed to make a few more plays."

Greenwood took a 3-0 lead on Grant Ennis' 37-yard field goal, but the Bears struck after Amaad Yancy scooped up a fumble and raced 32 yards for a touchdown to give the Bears a 7-3 lead with 9:43 left in the first half.

"When we got the strip-and-score, I thought the game was going like the other two [playoff] games were," Withrow said. "But that is the way it goes. We needed a little more offense."

The Bulldogs retook the lead late in the first half on Hunter Wilkinson's 3-yard run with 2:24 left before halftime.

Greenwood took control in the second half when Peyton Holt hit Lazaro Angel for a 24-yard touchdown pass with 7:24 left in the third quarter. Holt then threw to Isaiah Belue for the two-point conversion to give the Bulldogs a 21-7 advantage.

Sylvan Hills' Tito Mendoza's 45-yard field goal closed the deficit to 21-10 with 4:15 left in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs put the game away in the fourth quarter as Ennis booted his third field goal of the game and Holt scored on a 28-yard touchdown run with 6:21 left.

Sports on 11/24/2018