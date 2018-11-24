Hill's passing distribution has Warriors in title game

MORRILTON -- Justice Hill spread the wealth and Little Rock Christian was richer for his efforts.

Hill completed 23 of 27 passes for 374 yards as the Warriors rolled to a 61-42 victory over Morrilton in Friday's Class 5A semifinal game at Devil Dog Stadium.

Hill threw seven touchdown passes to five different receivers.

"We have a lot of weapons in our receiving corps," Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu said. "I hate to mention names because they're all weapons but [Hill] does a great job of distributing the ball."

Little Rock Christian (13-1) advances to next weekend's state title game against Pulaski Academy.

Senior Michael Loggins wound up being Hill's top target, catching 7 passes for 132 yards and TD receptions of 36, 37 and 20 yards. Junior Kendel Givens also scored three touchdowns, getting scoring runs of 60 and 1 yards and catching a 7-yard TD pass. Givens ran 10 times for a game-high 143 yards.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Click here for more scores, recaps and photos]

Loggins made a diving TD catch on the fourth play from scrimmage and the Warriors never trailed.

"You cant play from behind with a team with that many weapons," said Morrilton Coach Cody McNabb, whose team was down 21-0 six minutes into the contest. "We obviously didn't play well at the beginning of the game and when you do that to a team like Christian it's just very difficult."

"You always want to come out of the gate in a big game," Cohu said. "It's a big semifinal game. The winner goes on to the championship. We did a good job of coming out and jumping on a good Morrilton team."

The game featured 974 yards of offense. The Warriors managed 568 yards and 22 first downs. Morrilton compiled 406 yards and 14 first downs.

Little Rock Christian led 61-21 before Morrilton (9-5) scored 21 points in the game's final eight minutes.

Junior Jacolby Criswell ran for a touchdown and completed 13 of 26 passes for 240 yards. Two of his three touchdown passes went to sophomore Reggie Toney, who caught five passes for 137 yards. Toney's scoring receptions went for 81 and 25 yards, both in the second half.

Little Rock Christian scored on its first six possessions and led 42-14 at halftime.

After Loggins' first TD 29 seconds into the game, Matthew Ware (3 receptions for 99 yards) caught a 20-yard TD pass at the 9:38 mark and Chris Hightower (7 receptions for 101 yards) scored on a 21-yard catch with 6:07 left in the first quarter.

Senior Bernard Givens scored on a 5-yard TD pass with 11:04 left in the first half for a 28-7 Little Rock Christian lead.

Criswell was sacked three times, one of which resulted in a fumble caused and recovered by senior Drake Bradley. Junior William Parker Kerfoot had an interception.

Mason Adams caught 3 passes for 34 yards, including a 9-yard pass for Morrilton's second touchdown of the first half.

"Without any stops and it taking us a while to get going, plus two turnovers late in the [first] half, it really sealed our fate," McNabb said. "In the second half I thought our kids fought to the end and that's what we wanted to see."

Sports on 11/24/2018