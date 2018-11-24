• Samuel Oliver-Bruno, 47, a Mexican national who took refuge in a church in Durham, N.C., for 11 months to avoid being deported, was arrested after arriving at an appointment with federal immigration officials to provide fingerprints for his application to stay in the U.S. with his wife and son.

• Rene Johnson and her husband, Brian, whose pet peacock ran off with a flock of wild turkeys about six weeks ago in Springfield, Vt., posted a message on the state's Fish and Wildlife Facebook page seeking suggestions "on how to catch the little twerp?"

• Richard Stula, the president of Teddy's Bigger Burgers, said the Hawaii-based chain is "horrified" and has initiated a "complete sanitization" that includes replacing equipment and utensils, after a social media video appeared to show a rat being cooked on a grill at the restaurant.

• Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, is pushing to make it easier to strip dual citizens of their Australian citizenship after a supporter of the Islamic State group, who was convicted of helping a teenager kill a police accountant in Sydney in 2015, was sentenced to 38 years in prison.

• Richard Langley was fired as a part-time police officer in Platte Woods, Mo., after prosecutors said his body camera recorded video of him stealing prescription pills during an event where the public turns over unwanted drugs for safe disposal.

• Chris Potter, a British police detective, said two men were arrested and 17 people were rescued by police conducting an anti-slavery operation involving raids at seven locations, including a takeout restaurant in Manchester.

• Antoian Griffin, 57, of Fresno, Calif., pleaded innocent to charges that he tried to pay a hit man $200,000 to kill a lawyer who had represented another lawyer once hired by Griffin in a workers' compensation lawsuit that Griffin lost, prosecutors said.

• Bart Posey, 51, of Springfield, Tenn., who pleaded guilty in a health insurance fraud scheme involving more than 17,000 victims nationwide, was sentenced to 14 years in prison and ordered to repay $6.5 million.

• Dermot Shea, chief of detectives for the New York City police, said a 16-year-old boy was arrested after an online video showed him punching a 9-year-old boy in the face and slamming the boy's head into a wall at a public housing complex while yelling "Give me candy!"

