Local notes

NWA Democrat-Gazette / LYNN ATKINS Sue LaHood, Glenna Pickens and Barbara Zillman are preparing for the annual Highlands Church Cookie Walk, which will take place on Dec. 1 in Bella Vista. Doors open at 8 a.m.; the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. Cinnamon rolls, coffee, sweets and treats, soups to go and handmade crafts are available for purchase all morning. All proceeds support Highlands Church mission and ministry projects. Containers of cookies are $12 each. The giant gingerbread cookie is a tradition of the walk that appears in many local family Christmas photos, church members say. Information: 855-2277.

Washington County

First United Methodist Church in Springdale, 206 W. Johnson Ave., will host the annual Hanging of the Greens service on Nov. 28. There will be a light supper at 5:30 p.m. in the Family Life Center, with the worship service to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. All are invited.

Information: 751-4610, firstchurchspringdale.org.

Buckner Baptist Church in Fayetteville, 2780 Wyman Road, will host a Walk-Through Living Nativity and a chili supper/bake sale from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8. Donations to assist those in need will be greatly appreciated this Christmas season.

Information: bucknerbc.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, will host the annual Hanging of the Greens at 4:30 p.m. Sunday to decorate the sanctuary, fellowship hall and narthex for the Advent and Christmas seasons. All ages are invited to participate. Snacks will follow.

A three-session Advent series, based on the book Taste and See: Experiencing the Stories of Advent and Christmas by Jan Johnson, will begin Nov. 28. A meal will be served at 5:15 p.m., with the lesson at 6 p.m. Books are available at the church office for $10. Registration forms are at the sign-up table in the narthex.

There will also be a program at the same time for children up to fifth grade, and volunteers are needed. Contact Mary Shaw to sign up.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Washington Regional Pastoral Care Department, 3 E. Appleby Road, Suite 102, Fayetteville, will offer a grief support group for women who have experienced loss through stillbirth or miscarriage.

The support group will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Sundays. It will be led by Chaplain Jacqueline Eakens of the Benton County Sheriff's Department.

Information: 463-1267, chaplains@wregional.com.

Benton County

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers, 2305 S. Dixieland Road, hosts an evening Bible study at 7 p.m. Nov. 28.

Information: 755-4520, goodshepherdrogers.org.

Highlands United Methodist Church in Bella Vista, 371 Glasgow Road, hosts the Highlands Student Ministry from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sundays, and new youth are welcome. The focus is to equip sixth- through 12th-grade students to grow together on a journey to know, love and serve Jesus Christ.

The 30th annual Cookie Walk will be held Dec. 1. Doors open at 8 a.m.; the Walk begins at 8:30 a.m. Cinnamon rolls, coffee, sweets and treats, soups to go and handmade crafts are available for purchase all morning. All proceeds support Highlands Church mission and ministry projects. Containers of cookies are $12 each.

Everyone is invited to the Hanging of the Greens service during the 9:30 a.m. traditional worship service on Dec. 2, when the sanctuary will be decorated for the Advent and Christmas seasons. The service will conclude with Holy Communion.

Family Movie Night, hosted by the Children's Ministry, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 2, with a feature of "The Star: The Story of the First Christmas." The whole family is welcome, and the event is free. Please RSVP on the Facebook page event at Highlands Church of Bella Vista.

The Chancel Choir will present its Christmas Cantata at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15, and at 10:30 a.m. service Dec. 16. Under the direction of John Matthews, the choir will sing "The Glory of Christmas," a Christmas celebration for choir and congregation created by Lloyd Larson. The choir will be accompanied by pianist Pam Meyer and organist Jeannine Wagar. All are welcome.

The next Blood Drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 19 and is organized by the HUMMERS (Highlands United Methodist Men). Free cholesterol screening is available. A photo ID is required.

Information: 855-2277, humcbv.com.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., has tickets on sale for the Christmas tea. Seatings are at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 1. Tickets cost $10.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.org.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., opens its Shepherd's Food Pantry from 10 a.m. to noon each Friday. Holiday donations are needed, including canned pumpkin, condensed milk and canned cranberry sauce.

An Inquirer's Class meets on Sundays at 9:45 a.m. in the church library. This class gives people an opportunity who wish to join Bella Vista Lutheran Church and to learn about the church, how it operates and the Lutheran Doctrine.

On Nov. 27, "Different Strokes/Different Folks" meets at 2 p.m. in the church library. This is a support group for anyone that has had or knows someone who has had a stroke.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

Brightwater Memorial United Methodist Church, 14108 E. U.S. 62, near Rogers and Pea Ridge United Methodist Churches will perform a combined Christmas choral festival, including hand bells and chimes, at 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Pea Ridge Methodist Church at 1209 N. Davis St.

Information: 451-8161, 553-9585, bit.ly/bmucm.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., invites the community to Christ the King Sunday at 10 a.m. this Sunday, when Holy Communion will be celebrated. Child care is provided for Sunday services.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County, 1400 W. Walnut, No. 113, Rogers, will not have a service this Sunday. Members are invited to gather instead at a private home for a post-Thanksgiving potluck.

Information: 855-1485, uubcar.com.

Unity Church of the Ozarks, 12 McKissick Creek Road, Suite 1210, Bentonville, offers a new Wednesday night class which studies "The Yoga of Jesus," by Paramahansa Yogananda, followed by 15 minutes of meditation. The time is 7 to 8:30 p.m., and everyone is invited.

Information: 721-2752, unityozarks.org.

Village Bible Church in Bella Vista, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts the Ladies' Bible Study titled "The Grace of God" led by Joanne Morris at 9 a.m. Nov. 27. Women from the community are welcome.

At 7 p.m. Nov. 27, a Men's Bible Study will meet in the Oasis Center, studying the book of Daniel. The White Cross Women's Mission ministry and the ladies' KniTTogether ministry will also meet at 7 p.m. The ladies enjoy informal fellowship while working on projects that benefit needy children and adults in our area as well as a hospital in Congo. Any ladies from the community are welcome to come and learn more about these ministries.

On Nov. 28, the Oasis Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. This ministry is available to anyone who needs help with groceries and would appreciate the compassion and encouragement of friendly volunteers. During the months of November, December and January, a potluck fellowship dinner is held on the second Wednesday. At 6:30 p.m. there will be singing, devotions and prayer for adults in the Worship Center. The community is always welcome, and a nursery for infants and toddlers is available.

Information: 876-5764, villagebibleefc.org.

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers, 2305 S. Dixieland Road, hosts an evening Bible study at 7 p.m. Nov. 28. A potluck dinner will follow the Dec. 2 worship service, and Advent worship services, with soup and sandwich suppers Wednesdays at 6:15 p.m. and worship at 7 p.m., will begin Dec. 5.

Information: 755-4520, goodshepherdrogers.org.

