The Nation in Brief

Gunfire kills man, wounds 2 at mall

HOOVER, Ala. -- Police responding to a fight inside an Alabama shopping mall shot and killed a man who had brandished a weapon, authorities said Friday. Two other people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl.

The Hoover Police Department said in a statement that two men were engaged in a "physical altercation" at the glitzy Riverchase Galleria in Hoover late Thursday, when one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot the other man twice.

Two officers who were providing security at the mall heard the gunfire and approached the area. They spotted a suspect waving a pistol and shot him. He died at the scene. The Jefferson County coroner's office identified him as 21-year-old Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford, Jr. of Hueytown.

The other shooting victim was an 18-year-old male from Birmingham. He was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition. A 12-year-old bystander was also shot and taken to Children's Hospital by a Hoover Fire Department rescue squad. Hoover police said Friday morning that the girl was in stable condition.

Police said the fight happened on the mall's second floor concourse area, near the entrance to the Footaction shoe store. Capt. Greg Rector said at a news conference that investigators do not know what sparked the original confrontation between the men.

Video posted on social media by shoppers showed a chaotic scene as shoppers fled the mall, which closed for the remainder of Thursday night. It reopened at 6 a.m. Friday.

Mississippi fights ruling on abortion

JACKSON, Miss. -- Mississippi's attorney general said Friday that he will appeal a federal judge's ruling that struck down one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the United States.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ruled that a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks "unequivocally" violates women's constitutional rights.

However, Attorney General Jim Hood, a Democrat, said that while other federal circuits have reviewed laws banning abortion at 15 to 20 weeks, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has not yet reviewed such a case.

"Because there is no controlling decision from our Fifth Circuit, it is our duty to appeal this ruling," Hood said in a statement.

The 5th Circuit handles cases from Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas. It is generally considered one of the most conservative federal appellate courts.

The only abortion clinic in Mississippi says it provides abortions until 16 weeks, and it sued when Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed the 15-week ban on March 19. Reeves issued a temporary restraining order the next day to keep the state from enforcing the law.

Trump charity suit bias claim tossed

NEW YORK -- A New York judge is rejecting a bid by President Donald Trump's lawyers to dismiss a state lawsuit alleging he ran his charitable foundation without regard for the law.

In a ruling posted Friday, state Supreme Court Justice Saliann Scarpulla rebuffed the Trump team's contention that the lawsuit was politically motivated.

Scarpulla said that given the seriousness of the allegations, there's no basis for finding that "animus and bias were the sole motivating factors" for New York state Attorney General Barbara Underwood's lawsuit.

Underwood alleges the Trump Foundation became a wing of Trump's campaign. She wants him barred for 10 years from running any charities.

Unless an appeals court blocks the attorney general, the process of uncovering evidence will allow the state's lawyers to reach deep into the Trump family's financial dealings, where some of the president's critics believe there will be evidence of improprieties.

However, Scarpulla said she'll be forced to drop Trump from the lawsuit if a state appeals court rules in an unrelated case that a sitting president can't be sued in state court.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 11/24/2018