Mini-gift platform has GOP envious

WASHINGTON -- It wasn't just a blue wave that swept Republicans from the U.S. House of Representatives; it was a green one, too.

Members of the all-Republican Arkansas congressional delegation say their party clearly lost this year's national fundraising race; they want to avoid a similar setback in 2020.

ActBlue, a Somerville, Mass.-based online fundraising platform, helped unleash this year's tsunami of Democratic dollars.

Even on the Senate side, where the Republican Party gained at least one seat, Republican coffers couldn't keep up.

"The Democratic Party outspent the Republicans significantly in the last election and a lot of that was generated through ActBlue, which is a very low-dollar, very easy way to contribute," said U.S. Sen. John Boozman of Rogers.

Spending for Democratic congressional candidates reached an estimated $2.5 billion for the 2018 election cycle. Spending for Republican candidates was an estimated $2.2 billion, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a group that tracks money in politics.

Much of the Democrats' money was collected by ActBlue, a nonprofit that in its 14 years has raised more than $3 billion for Democrats and causes it deems progressive.

More than half of that has been gathered since the election of Donald Trump as president in November 2016.

During the 2018 election cycle, the Boston-area nonprofit channeled about $1.6 billion to Democrats and progressive causes, including $2.5 million for Arkansas Democrats, an ActBlue spokesman said. The organization raises money for all types of candidates, not just those for Congress.

After a 3.95 percent processing fee was subtracted, the rest of the money was forwarded to the intended recipients.

Overall, 4.8 million people made 39.6 million donations through ActBlue before the midterm election. The average contribution was roughly $40.

"It was the biggest year we've ever seen," said ActBlue spokesman Caleb Cade. "There's just been an unprecedented level of energy this cycle."

Brendan Quinn, spokesman for the Center for Responsive Politics, said ActBlue has no equal.

"It's been a huge source of online fundraising for Democrats. A lot of funds that are raised online for Democrats, particularly small contributions, go through ActBlue, and there really is no Republican equivalent yet, at least," he said.

All those tens of millions of small-dollar donations added up.

During the 2018 cycle, Democratic candidates for the U.S. House received at least $649.9 million from individuals, while Republicans received at least $312.5 million, the center said, citing an analysis of Federal Election Commission data as of Friday.

Most of those Democratic donations were channeled through ActBlue.

In the Senate, individuals gave at least $444.1 million to Democrats and just $216.8 million to Republicans, the center said.

Final Federal Election Commission campaign-finance reports are due in December.

All four members of the Arkansas House delegation won re-election. All outraised and outspent their opponents, according to the latest reports filed before the Nov. 6 election. No U.S. senator from Arkansas was up for re-election.

As House Republicans examine their losses -- more than three dozen seats overall if projections are correct -- they're casting a wary eye toward ActBlue.

U.S. Rep. French Hill says the organization has been "an effective tool for Democratic candidates."

The next leader of the House Republicans' campaign arm, the National Republican Congressional Committee, can't afford to ignore the donor gap, he said.

"I believe the Republican candidates for the House and Senate need a competitive online fundraising mechanism that can out-hustle the success that the Democrats have experienced utilizing ActBlue," the Republican from Little Rock said.

Hill emphasized the issue before House Republicans' recent leadership elections. Party leaders promised to make it a priority.

The problem can't be ignored, said U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman.

"I know that [incoming House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy's already working on that," the Republican from Hot Springs said. "If your opponent's got an advantage, you need to figure out how to [take] that advantage away or get on the same playing field."

Westerman said he isn't sure why Republicans lack their own ActBlue-like behemoth.

There are other online fundraising platforms, including Raise the Money, a Little Rock company led by the state Republican Party's former legal counsel, Chris Stewart.

But they haven't caught on the way ActBlue has.

With Election Day nearing and Democratic donations rolling in, Republicans only could look on with envy.

"I think, quite frankly, we got outflanked on this one," said U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro.

Online fundraising will be a priority for Republicans in 2020, he said.

"I can guarantee you that we have plans in the works to reach out to [the] grass roots and to do it online and to create opportunities to get those small-dollar donations," he said.

It's time, U.S. Rep. Steve Womack said, for the Republican Party to upgrade its fundraising apparatus to reflect a "changing environment."

"How people are engaged, how millennials support their candidates, is primarily through the online vehicles," the Republican from Rogers said. "We've got to be able to put our fundraising into the 21st century where it belongs.

ActBlue is a noteworthy model, he said.

"By golly, they demonstrated their prowess in this last election," he said. "I'm willing to give credit to the other side when they do something good and that was effective."

In Arkansas, 75 candidates and organizations raised money through ActBlue this election cycle.

The financial infusion helped the state Democratic Party eliminate its deficit and gave a boost to Democrats statewide.

Since Michael John Gray became party chairman in March 2017, ActBlue has routed $240,000 to the state party coffers, according to party spokesman Reed Brewer. (Gray, however, lost his state representative seat to a Republican challenger.)

ActBlue also enables supporters to make monthly donations, automatically, to the party.

That arrangement generates $50,000 per year for the state party apparatus.

"ActBlue is extremely beneficial both to the state party here in Arkansas and to our candidates running for office up and down the ballot, especially statehouse candidates but also federal candidates," Brewer said. "I am kind of stunned that the Republicans don't have anything similar to this."

While Republicans search for fundraising solutions, Democrats are already shifting their attention to the next round of contests.

"It started the day after the election for a lot of folks. ... We're already in the midst of the 2020 cycle," said Cade, the ActBlue spokesman.

On its website, the organization is already accepting donations to unseat incumbent Republicans. Democrats who oppose U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, for example, can donate money to the Arkansas Senate 2020 Democratic Nominee Fund.

Cotton, who is up for re-election two years from now, declined, through a spokesman, to comment on ActBlue.

Asked why Republicans don't have an ActBlue equivalent, Cade said, "We've been getting that question a lot. The answer is, I don't know."

ActBlue officials predict Democratic contributions will continue to climb, especially with the next presidential election in 2020.

"Every year we have seen exponential growth and that's not slowing down. Small-dollar donors are not going away," Cade said.

Trey Gowdy (from left), U.S. Rep. (R-S.C.), U.S. Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.), U.S. Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.) and U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) take part in media availability Thursday, April 20, 2017, prior to Gowdy's speech, part of the Winthrop Paul Rockefeller Distinguished Lecture Series presented by the United States Marshals Museum, at the Fort Smith Convention Center in Fort Smith.

