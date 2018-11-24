OBU opens with like foe

ARKADELPHIA -- University of Indianapolis football players were still reveling in a 38-27 victory victory over Fort Hays State last Saturday when they were asked to talk about the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

They didn't know much, but cornerback Robert Williams thought he had the weather figured out.

"I'm excited because it's going to be hot," said Williams, who had just played in 40-degree conditions in Indianapolis. "It's going to be a hot game."

It won't be July hot when the Indianapolis Greyhounds (11-1) travel to Arkadelphia today to play Ouachita Baptist University (11-0) in a Region III semifinal at Cliff Harris Stadium.

But it won't be late November chilly either, with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s in the forecast when the teams kick off at 1 p.m.

The Greyhounds already have OBU Coach Todd Knight sweating in preparation.

"They're really good on offense, really good on special teams, and they're really good on defense," Knight said.

Knight said the Greyhounds look a lot like his Tigers, in some areas.

Indianapolis' offense is run-first, like OBU, and averages 251.3 yards a game with a 1-2 punch of sophomore Al McKellar and freshman Torino Clinton.

"Trying to control the run is really going to be hectic," Knight said.

McKellar (208-1,230 rushing, 12 TDs; 12-108 receiving) is the Great Lakes Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year, but OBU cannot relax when McKellar goes to the sideline.

Clinton (95-763 rushing, 10 TDs) adds to the level of concern for Knight's defense and special teams.

Clinton is not only a capable backup to McKellar, but he is a game-breaker on special teams, leading Division II in kickoff returns average (37.5 per return) and touchdowns (3).

"Those guys are really phenomenal," Knight said, talking about Clinton, McKellar as well as punt returner Daveon Bell (16-149 return yards, 1 TD).

OBU's defense can't focus solely on the run because senior quarterback Jake Purichia (136-207 passing, 1,993 yards, 17 TDs) is seventh in Division II in completion percentage (65.7 percent) and also has a home-run receiver in Malik Higgins.

And Higgins (55-789 receiving, 9 TDs) wasn't the star receiver in last week's victory.

Bell (22-335 receiving, 5 TDs), caught 2 touchdown passes against Fort Hays, including a 76-yard touchdown reception that gave the Greyhounds the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

"Our guys understand it's going to be a huge challenge," Knight said.

The teams match up competitively in numerous categories: OBU (34.7 ppg) will go against an Indianapolis defense that ranks 8th in Division II points allowed (15.7 ppg); Indianapolis (34.1 ppg) will try to dent an OBU defense that ranks 20th in yards allowed (294.6) but is No. 1 in points allowed (9.5).

Neither team gives away the ball: OBU is No. 1 (6 turnovers lost) and Indianapolis is No. 5 (10 turnovers lost).

"We realize we've got to play really well," Knight said.

Indianapolis is accustomed to winning and participating in the playoffs under Coach Bob Bartolomeo, who has posted 9 winning seasons in 9 years at Indianapolis, including 5 trips to the Division II playoffs.

"He's got a great track record," Knight said of Bartolomeo, who has been GLVC Coach of the Year 4 times. "Solid football coach."

Bartolomeo said he received film of OBU on the Wednesday before the Greyhounds' first-round victory, but it's understandable he didn't have time to pour over it.

"I know they're the No. 1 seed," Bartolomeo said after last week's victory. "To get to be the No. 1 seed, you've had a great season."

