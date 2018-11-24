Oklahoma survives tough W. Va. team

TOP 25

NO. 6 OKLAHOMA 59, NO. 13 WEST VIRGINIA 56

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Kyler Murray threw 3 touchdown passes and ran for another score and No. 6 Oklahoma scored 2 defensive TDs as the Sooners beat No. 13 West Virginia 59-56 Friday night to earn a spot in next week's Big 12 championship game.

The Sooners (11-1, 8-1) survived a wild and mostly defenseless affair that featured 1,372 yards of offense to earn a rematch Dec. 1 in Arlington, Texas, against No. 14 Texas, which beat Kansas earlier Friday.

Oklahoma also kept its College Football Playoff chances alive.

West Virginia (8-3, 6-3) lost to Oklahoma for the seventh consecutive time since joining the league in 2012.

Murray finished 20 of 27 for 364 yards and converted a late fourth down to seal a matchup of Heisman Trophy hopefuls. West Virginia's Will Grier threw for 4 touchdowns and a career-high 539 yards on 32 of 49 passing. But Grier lost two fumbles, both of which were returned for touchdowns.

Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly had a 12-yard TD return in the second quarter.

With the Mountaineers trying to regain momentum early in the fourth, Grier was spun around by defensive end Kenneth Mann during a scramble and lost the ball. Oklahoma linebacker Curtis Bolton picked it up and ran 48 yards for a touchdown to put the Sooners ahead 59-49.

Martell Pettaway's 17-yard TD run with 4:20 left made it a one-score game. But Oklahoma recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock, thanks to Murray.

NO. 16 WASHINGTON 28, NO. 8 WASHINGTON STATE 15

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Myles Gaskin broke free for an 80-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, and No. 16 Washington won its second Pac-12 North Division title in three years, beating No. 8 Washington State.

On a blustery cold night with snow falling and blanketing the turf at Martin Stadium, Gaskin found enough traction to carry the Huskies into the Pac-12 title game and ruin yet again the title hopes of Washington State. It was Washington's sixth consecutive victory over the Cougars and the third consecutive year the Huskies denied Washington State the North crown. Gaskin rushed for 170 yards and 3 touchdowns, a year after running for 192 yards and 4 scores against the Cougars.

The Huskies (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) will face Utah in the conference title game Friday in Santa Clara, Calif. The winner will earn a spot in the Rose Bowl.

NO. 9 CENTRAL FLORIDA 38, SOUTHERN FLORIDA 10

TAMPA, Fla. -- No. 9 Central Florida lost quarterback McKenzie Milton to injury but still trounced South Florida to extend the nation's longest winning streak to 24 games and complete a second consecutive undefeated regular season.

Milton, eighth in Heisman Trophy balloting a year ago, hurt his right knee when he was tackled at the end of a 5-yard run in the second quarter. Darriel Mack Jr. replaced him and may make his second start of the year when Central Florida (11-0, 8-0) faces Memphis next week in the American Athletic Conference title game.

Before leaving, Milton completed 5 of 10 passes for 86 yards, including a 14-yard scoring throw to Gabriel Davis for a 7-0 lead. The Knights kicked a field goal on the first play after the quarterback departed to make it 10-0.

NO. 14 TEXAS 24, KANSAS 17

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Sam Ehlinger threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score, and No. 14 Texas held off Kansas to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game.

The Longhorns opened a 24-7 lead on Cameron Dicker's 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, but the lowly Jayhawks responded with Peyton Bender's 31-yard touchdown pass to Daylon Charlot and recovered the ensuing onside kick.

After Gabriel Rui made it a one-score game with a 45-yard field goal with 1:37 remaining, Kansas was unable to recover another onside kick and Texas (9-3, 7-2) closed out its third consecutive victory.

Sports on 11/24/2018