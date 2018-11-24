Panthers use kicks to knock off Devils

WEST MEMPHIS -- Benton used two special teams plays early in the third quarter to turn the tide in an eventual 30-17 victory over West Memphis on Friday night in a Class 6A semifinal playoff game.

Benton advanced to its second Class 6A state championship game and first since 2014, when it lost to Pine Bluff. The Panthers face 6A-West Conference champion Greenwood at noon Dec. 1 in the 6A title game.

With the game tied at 3-3 to open the third quarter, Benton recovered two consecutive onside kicks, both by senior Terry Jones, and both led to Panther touchdowns.

The two plays opened the floodgates for Benton (10-2), which got three touchdowns in the second half from running back Zak Wallace (31 carries, 180 yards).

"We just saw something in [West Memphis'] kick coverage," Benton Coach Brad Harris said. "We thought all week it would be nasty [weather] conditions and we didn't want to kick into the wind a lot. We saw a vacant spot and we thought it would be a great time to take advantage of it."

West Memphis (11-1) received the second-half kickoff, but mishandled the kick and Jones fell on the ball at the West Memphis 37.

Eight plays later, senior Peyton Pallette took a direct snap and scored a 13-yard touchdown, the first for either team Friday.

Jones struck again on the ensuing kickoff as Garrett Eason's kick bounded high and glanced off a West Memphis upman. Jones caught it on a dead sprint and Benton was in business again at the Blue Devils 40.

Wallace scored from four yards out to extend Benton's lead to 17-3 with 6:50 to play in the third quarter.

West Memphis got to within 17-10 with 10:38 remaining when quarterback Owens McConnell hooked up with Jatavius Tucker for a 32-yard touchdown pass.

But Benton answered with two more touchdowns.

Wallace had a 12-yard touchdown run with 8:10 to play in the game and he added a 27-yarder with 1:44 to play to seal the Panthers' victory.

McConnell and Tucker connected again with 11 seconds to play in the game for a 17-yard touchdown pass.

After Benton was held to only 57 yards rushing in the first half, Wallace bolted for 161 yards in the second half alone.

"I think early on we missed a few things on our fits and [Wallace] missed some seams," Harris added. "He got his eyes re-focused. He's a great back."

McConnell completed 11 of 29 passes for 135 yards to lead the Blue Devils.

