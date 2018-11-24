Stolen gun used in threat, police say

A Sherwood man fired a stolen gun into the dirt and threatened to kill his cousin and his cousin's children during a family gathering Thursday, an arrest report said.

Hayden Elliot, 21, was arguing with several family members when he pulled out a firearm and shot into the dirt, officers said in an arrest report. Elliot also threatened to kill his cousin and his cousin's children, family members told police.

The gun Elliot used to threaten his cousin had been reported stolen out of Maumelle, the report said.

Elliot was in the Pulaski County jail Friday night with no bond set. He faces charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening and theft by receiving.

Police report drug found in break-in

A North Little Rock woman with a crack pipe in her pocket and a stolen screwdriver in her hand was trying to open an arcade machine coin drop Thursday when two police officers arrived, according to an arrest report.

Racheal Mayfield, 30, was sitting by a Funwash arcade game's coin mechanism Thursday when two Little Rock police officers responded to a breaking and entering in process, according to an arrest report. Officers reported finding a crack pipe and a small bag containing a white rock in her left pants pocket, as well as a backpack containing stolen tools that had the owner's name written on them. The Funwash is on the 7200 block of Geyer Springs Road.

Mayfield faces charges of criminal attempt to commit breaking or entering, theft by receiving and possession of an instrument of crime. She was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $5,000 bond Friday evening.

Teacher accused of slapping child

A Little Rock teacher was arrested Tuesday on accusations of slapping a child diagnosed with autism, court records said.

Nioka Lachelle Bragg, 38, took a student into a restroom at The Allen School on North Tyler Street in late October after the student became upset in class. Bragg then slapped him on the right side of his face, an affidavit for Bragg's arrest said.

The child's mother said her son -- whose age was redacted on the affidavit -- has been diagnosed with autism, the affidavit said.

Another teacher witnessed Bragg slap the child and reported the incident to school administrators, the affidavit said.

Bragg faces a charge of second-degree assault. Bragg was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Friday evening.

LR college player faces gun charge

An Arkansas Baptist College defensive lineman was arrested Thanksgiving day on a charge of possessing a handgun on campus, according to the Pulaski County jail roster.

Octravious Lewis, 19, was arrested just after 5 a.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of a handgun on the campus of an institution of higher education, according to the roster.

Lewis remained in jail Friday evening in lieu of $1,000 bond.

LR police: Suspect admits firing shots

A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday after shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend near the 4800 block of Terra Vista Circle, according to police reports.

Little Rock officers responding to a 911 call reported meeting Darren Deshawn Johnson, 28, as he was holding a firearm at the scene of a possible shooting. They told him to lower the weapon, the report said.

Johnson is charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons and other offenses, the report said.

