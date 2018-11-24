Senators use passing game to eliminate Ozark

4A QUARTERFINALS

JOE T. ROBINSON 38, OZARK 16

JOE T. ROBINSON 38, OZARK 16 Joe T. Robinson^14^21^0^3— ^38 Ozark^0^0^16^0^—^16 First Quarter Joe T. — Kentle 2 run (Eskola kick), 7:25 Joe T. — James 16 pass from Tackett (Eskola kick), 2:15 Second Quarter Joe T. — Kentle 2 run (Eskola kick), 7:42 Joe T. — James 25 pass from Tackett (Eskola kick), 4:28 Joe T. — James 14 pass from Tackett (Eskola kick), 0:00 Third Quarter Ozark — H. Sanders 19 run (McClure run), 3:38 Fourth Quarter Joe T. — FG Escola, 29 (4:50)

OZARK -- Ozark couldn't stop the passing combination of Greyton Tackett to Treveon James on Friday.

James caught three touchdown passes in the first half from Tackett as Joe T. Robinson rolled to a 38-16 victory over Ozark in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state playoffs at Hillbillies Stadium. The Senators had a 35-0 lead at halftime.

Robinson (11-2) advanced to play Dumas in the state semifinals. Robinson reached the semifinals last year but was eliminated by Warren.

"Redemption," said James, a senior receiver. "That's what I'm ready for. I want my redemption."

James caught touchdown passes of 16, 25, and 14 yards in two quarters against the Hillbillies. His third touchdown catch came on the last play of the first half when Robinson went for the score on fourth down. James finished with 6 catches for 91 yards for the Senators, who saved some starters for next week after taking their big halftime lead.

"Treveon James has done a great job all year long," Robinson Coach Todd Eskola said. "But we've got four or five receivers in that first group who can all catch the ball. They can all run and they're long. They all executed in the first half, then we got the clock running, which is what we wanted."

Mekel Kentle added two 2-yard touchdown runs for the Senators, who've won five consecutive, including playoff victories over Pottsville, Hamburg and Ozark.

Ozark (9-3) close the gap to 35-18 with touchdowns in the third quarter. Hayden Sanders scored on a 19-yard run, followed by a 48-yard burst from Eddie Graham. Lane McClure and Ethan Foster added the 2-point conversion runs.

"That's a heck of a team over there," Ozark Coach Jeremie Burns said of the Senators. "We missed a few chances to stop them, but I thought our guys did about as good as they could do. We came back and scored a couple in the second half and I was proud of our guys for that."

Tyler Sanders provided Ozark with its best chance to score in the first half when he returned an interception 27 yards to the Robinson 29. The Hillbillies reached the 26 before the series ended with a sack against quarterback Dawson Dietz. Ozark reached the Robinson 29 in the first quarter before reeling backwards and the Senators stopped Ozark for minus yardage on three consecutive plays on Ozark's second series of the game.

