At 2-10, Morris doesn't get a complete pass

The jury is still out on University of Arkansas head football Coach Chad Morris. Why wouldn't it be after the worst Razorback season in history?

If he lands this recruiting class intact, which currently ranks No. 16 in the nation, that would be a great step forward. Keep in mind that's still the No. 7 recruiting class in the SEC, but nothing can be done about that.

The Razorbacks may never challenge Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU and Auburn for recruits, although the question remains why can't the Hogs get some of that north Texas talent that highlights Oklahoma and Oklahoma State's roster? They aren't in the best conference in the country.

But until names are on the scholarship offers, anything can happen. As far as the record-setting 2-10 mark that included losses to Colorado State and Ole Miss -- games that should have been won -- that's a deep bruise that won't be forgotten soon.

Around the middle of the season, it appeared the Razorbacks were improving. They lost to Texas A&M 24-17 and the next week scored 31 on mighty Alabama. Granted 14 of those points were in the fourth quarter against subs, and even subs for the subs.

Still, it appeared the Hogs could win four or five games and finish the season strong.

Instead, they floundered. Against Ole Miss they led 33-24 going into the final quarter but gave up two touchdowns in the final five minutes -- on the Rebels' winning drive, a Razorback lineman never rushed or tackled anyone -- and lost.

As expected, they beat lowly Tulsa, then lost to perennial SEC East cellar dweller Vanderbilt in Reynolds Razorback Stadium 45-31. The LSU game was a respectable 24-17 loss, but the Razorbacks never threatened to actually win the game, but it was another moral victory. Unfortunately, there are no moral victory bowl games.

It was after that game the wheels began to come off, and Morris didn't seem to have an answer.

Mississippi State averaged a little more than nine points in SEC play but hung 52 on the Razorbacks, who were held to two field goals. After the game, it was discovered two starters were having their pictures made with the Bulldogs' dance team before the game when they were supposed to be on the field getting ready. Morris found out about it after the game from a reporter.

Friday, the Hogs were shut out by Missouri, 38-0, and that ended the season on a dangerous trend of scoring less each week during the final four games.

There obviously were some conflicts on this team. At least seven players left the team during the season, two more were suspended for the final game, and at least two more just dropped out of sight with Morris saying they were sick or injured. It would serve Morris best to be transparent.

No doubt the team lacked discipline, and the 2017 season was played with Bret Bielema knowing he wasn't coming back, so there probably was even less of a foundation for discipline entering 2018.

There also was a lack of desire or talent -- or both.

In the final game of the season, offensive linemen were being switched to different positions. Four different guys saw action at quarterback this season, the defense had only four or five consistent players, and some of the greatest fans in the country stayed away in droves.

Tickets were sold but not used. That's a bad trend, too.

When a coach goes 2-10, it doesn't matter if it is his first season or his 10th, the jury is out. Morris was hired to fix the problems in the Razorback football program, and only he can prove whether he can do so.

Sports on 11/25/2018