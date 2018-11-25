Fox's FTs help Warriors hold off Kings

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Klay Thompson put back his own miss with 5 seconds left, Kevin Durant scored a season-high 44 points, and the Golden State Warriors barely held off the Sacramento Kings 117-116 on Saturday night in a wild finish between the Northern California neighbors.

De'Aaron Fox made two free throws with 26 seconds remaining to put the Kings ahead after Thompson missed a 33-footer moments earlier.

Durant tipped a jump ball to the backcourt in the waning seconds and the buzzer sounded, but a replay review was held to determine whether the Kings had called timeout -- which was granted with 0.3 seconds on the clock.

The Warriors subsequently called their own, and the Kings failed to get a shot.

CAVALIERS 117,

ROCKETS 108

CLEVELAND -- Rookie Collin Sexton scored a season-high 29 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame 40 points by Houston's James Harden to win consecutive games for the first time this season.

Sexton, taken with the eighth pick in the draft, was 14 for 21 from the floor and hit several key baskets in the second half as the Cavaliers held off multiple runs from the Rockets.

WIZARDS 124, PELICANS 114

WASHINGTON -- Otto Porter Jr. scored a season-high 29 points and John Wall had 22 points and 8 assists as the Washington Wizards beat the New Orleans Pelicans.

Austin Rivers had 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter for the Wizards, who shot a season-high 56.7 percent (51 of 90) from the floor in a game between the league's second- and third-worst defenses entering Saturday.

TIMBERWOLVES 111,

BULLS 96

MINNEAPOLIS -- Karl-Anthony Towns had 35 points and 22 rebounds, Derrick Rose scored 22 points off the bench and the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away in the fourth quarter for a victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Jeff Teague added 18 points for Minnesota, which won for the fifth time in seven games since trading Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia.

NUGGETS 105, THUNDER 98

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Jamal Murray scored 22 points to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nikola Jokic and Trey Lyles each scored 16 points and Juancho Hernangomez added 15 for the Nuggets, who won their third consecutive.

MAVERICKS 113,

CELTICS 104

DALLAS -- J.J. Barea scored 20 points with a key three-pointer that helped put Dallas in control in the fourth quarter, and the Mavericks won their sixth consecutive home game, beating the Boston Celtics.

Harrison Barnes also had 20 points and teenage rookie Luka Doncic totaled 15 points and matched Barea with 8 assists while starting at point guard with Dennis Smith Jr. sidelined by a wrist injury.

BUCKS 135, SPURS 129

MILWAUKEE -- Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 18 rebounds, rallying the Milwaukee Bucks from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs.

Antetokounmpo scored 14 points in the final period. But he had plenty of help, with Malcolm Brogdon adding 23 points, Khris Middleton 21 and Eric Bledsoe finishing with 20 points and 10 assists.

