Full STEAM ahead

Elizabeth Childers, chairman of Spark!, added a little sparkle to the evening of Nov. 13 as she greeted guests arriving to the Museum of Discovery fundraiser in a glittery metallic dress. Outside on the sidewalk, multicolored lights and fog along a red carpet helped partygoers make a grand entrance.

In the museum lobby, guests could meet and mingle with this year's Spark Stars -- Arkansans honored for the work in the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) fields -- and enjoy a glass of champagne. The rest of the museum was open for the fundraiser, with special science activities just for the event, silent auctions and a gourmet spread provided by Ben E. Keith Midsouth's executive chef Shane Henderson.

Money raised at the fun science-filled event will help support the museum's outreach programs.

