• Martin Speechley, a New York police detective, said a bank robber appears to have an interest in police work, given that he has passed notes scribbled on DVD cases of the HBO crime drama series The Wire demanding cash at four Manhattan banks.

• Khaled el-Anani, Egypt's antiquities minister, said archaeologists have found a treasure-laden pharaonic tomb in Luxor on the west bank of the Nile River near the Valley of the Kings housing the mummies of a priest and his wife from the 13th century B.C.

• Cassie Dumas said supporters have raised $2,000 in reward money for any tips leading to arrests in the death of a 4-year-old quarter horse named Moonpie that was shot multiple times while in a paddock at Dumas' North Carolina farm.

• Allen Joseph, 46, a Louisiana youth sports coach, pleaded guilty to three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and received a six-month suspended sentence and two years of house arrest after he played "beer pong" and served spiked chocolate milk to boys, then "spooned" with them in bed while being filmed.

• Ken Walsh of Long Neck, Del., said Greta, a German shepherd rescue dog, is a "hero" for barking to awaken him, his wife and 14-year-old son after a leak from a propane stove filled several rooms of their home with gas.

• U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., happened upon a highway accident in Kansas City and was one of four people who helped pull a man from the wreckage of the head-on collision that left one person dead.

• Lora Ratliff, a Coast Guard petty officer, said a helicopter from the Coast Guard station in New Orleans hoisted to safety three people and a dog who had been in the water for two hours after their 14-foot boat capsized near the Mississippi-Alabama state line.

• Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, is donating $5 million through his Day 1 Families Fund charity to the Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans to help homeless people in south Louisiana, part of $97.5 million the charity has earmarked for 24 nonprofits nationwide.

• Dmitry Rogozin, head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency, appeared to be joking when he said in a Twitter video that a proposed Russian mission to the moon will be tasked with verifying that the American moon landings were real.

