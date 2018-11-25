Man's body found in Lake Hamilton

HOT SPRINGS -- The body of an unidentified man was recovered Friday from the Summertime Bay area of Lake Hamilton, Garland County Sheriff Mike McCormick said.

McCormick said the body, which was recovered with the assistance of the Lake Hamilton Fire Department, will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death, and for identification.

The sheriff's office received a call in reference to a possible drowning in the Summertime Bay area about 3:30 p.m. Friday, McCormick said.

Garland County sheriff's deputies, along with LifeNet emergency medical services and the Lake Hamilton Fire Department, responded.

Deputies located an unresponsive male in the water who was later pronounced dead by the Garland County coroner's office, McCormick said.

The Fire Department provided a fireboat to assist with the recovery of the body, McCormick said.

"This is not considered an active homicide investigation," McCormick said. "The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for the exact cause of death. The investigation is ongoing."

