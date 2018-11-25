Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are moving to the suburbs ahead of the birth of their first child. Officials said Saturday that Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will move from Kensington Palace in central London to Frogmore Cottage, a two-story stucco-covered house on the grounds of Windsor Castle, early next year.

Print Headline: Names and faces

