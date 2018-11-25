NFL Arkansans

• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 12 of the NFL season:

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

RB ALEX COLLINS (Ravens/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 7-18 rushing, 1 TD in victory over Bengals

SEASON 114-411 rushing, 7 TD; 15-105, 1 TD receiving in 10 games

TE AJ DERBY (Dolphins/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK Bye week

SEASON 3-48 receiving, 1 TD in 4 games

TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Chiefs/Jacksonville)

LAST WEEK 1-3 receiving in loss to Rams

SEASON 6-97 receiving, 2 TD in 10 games

WR JARIUS WRIGHT (Panthers/Warren-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 3-40 receiving in loss to Lions

SEASON 24-232 receiving, 1 TD; 1-34 rushing in 10 games

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)

THURSDAY 6 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble in victory over Falcons

SEASON 76 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles in 11 games

DE TREY FLOWERS (Patriots/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK Bye week

SEASON 36 tackles, 21/2 sacks, 1 forced fumble in 9 games

DT CLINTON McDONALD (Raiders/Jacksonville)

LAST WEEK 1 tackle in victory over Cardinals

SEASON 18 tackles, 1 sack in 9 games

S GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 6 tackles in victory over Titans

SEASON 13 tackles in 10 games

DE CHRIS SMITH (Browns/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK Bye week

SEASON 15 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble in 10 games

DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK Bye week

SEASON 20 tackles, 31/2 sacks in 10 games

ACTIVE/NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK

TE CHARLES CLAY (Bills/LR Central)

OT TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)

OG DENVER KIRKLAND (Raiders/Arkansas)

DL MITCHELL LOEWEN (Saints/Arkansas)

OT JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)

DT DARIUS PHILON (Chargers/Arkansas)

OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)

DB TREMON SMITH (Chiefs/Central Arkansas)

TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Redskins/White Hall-Arkansas)

C TRAVIS SWANSON (Dolphins/Arkansas)

DE JONATHAN WOODARD (Dolphins/Central Arkansas)

SIGNED FROM PRACTICE SQUAD THIS WEEK

WR KEON HATCHER (Raiders/Arkansas)

RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Colts/Arkansas)

PRACTICE SQUAD

QB BRANDON ALLEN (Rams/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

LB KENDALL DONNERSON (Packers/Maumelle)

TE TANNER HUDSON (Buccaneers/Southern Arkansas)

DT JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Buccaneers/Arkansas)

DE JA'VON ROLLAND-JONES (Rams/Arkansas State)

WR JALEN TOLLIVER (Cardinals/Arkansas-Monticello)

RB DAVE WILLIAMS (Broncos/Arkansas)

LB KYLE WILSON (Eagles/Arkansas State)

LB XAVIER WOODSON-LUSTER (Browns/Arkansas State)

INJURED RESERVE

RB J.D. McKISSIC (Seahawks/Arkansas State)

S TEVIN MITCHEL (Raiders/Arkansas)

RB KENNETH DIXON (Ravens/Strong)

PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM LIST

TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)

NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@arkansasonline.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.

