NFL Arkansans

• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 12 of the NFL season:
OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
RB ALEX COLLINS (Ravens/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 7-18 rushing, 1 TD in victory over Bengals
SEASON 114-411 rushing, 7 TD; 15-105, 1 TD receiving in 10 games
TE AJ DERBY (Dolphins/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK Bye week
SEASON 3-48 receiving, 1 TD in 4 games
TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Chiefs/Jacksonville)
LAST WEEK 1-3 receiving in loss to Rams
SEASON 6-97 receiving, 2 TD in 10 games
WR JARIUS WRIGHT (Panthers/Warren-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 3-40 receiving in loss to Lions
SEASON 24-232 receiving, 1 TD; 1-34 rushing in 10 games
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)
THURSDAY 6 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble in victory over Falcons
SEASON 76 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles in 11 games
DE TREY FLOWERS (Patriots/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK Bye week
SEASON 36 tackles, 21/2 sacks, 1 forced fumble in 9 games
DT CLINTON McDONALD (Raiders/Jacksonville)
LAST WEEK 1 tackle in victory over Cardinals
SEASON 18 tackles, 1 sack in 9 games
S GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 6 tackles in victory over Titans
SEASON 13 tackles in 10 games
DE CHRIS SMITH (Browns/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK Bye week
SEASON 15 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble in 10 games
DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK Bye week
SEASON 20 tackles, 31/2 sacks in 10 games
ACTIVE/NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK
TE CHARLES CLAY (Bills/LR Central)
OT TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)
OG DENVER KIRKLAND (Raiders/Arkansas)
DL MITCHELL LOEWEN (Saints/Arkansas)
OT JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)
DT DARIUS PHILON (Chargers/Arkansas)
OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)
DB TREMON SMITH (Chiefs/Central Arkansas)
TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Redskins/White Hall-Arkansas)
C TRAVIS SWANSON (Dolphins/Arkansas)
DE JONATHAN WOODARD (Dolphins/Central Arkansas)
SIGNED FROM PRACTICE SQUAD THIS WEEK
WR KEON HATCHER (Raiders/Arkansas)
RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Colts/Arkansas)
PRACTICE SQUAD
QB BRANDON ALLEN (Rams/Fayetteville-Arkansas)
LB KENDALL DONNERSON (Packers/Maumelle)
TE TANNER HUDSON (Buccaneers/Southern Arkansas)
DT JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Buccaneers/Arkansas)
DE JA'VON ROLLAND-JONES (Rams/Arkansas State)
WR JALEN TOLLIVER (Cardinals/Arkansas-Monticello)
RB DAVE WILLIAMS (Broncos/Arkansas)
LB KYLE WILSON (Eagles/Arkansas State)
LB XAVIER WOODSON-LUSTER (Browns/Arkansas State)
INJURED RESERVE
RB J.D. McKISSIC (Seahawks/Arkansas State)
S TEVIN MITCHEL (Raiders/Arkansas)
RB KENNETH DIXON (Ravens/Strong)
PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM LIST
TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)
NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@arkansasonline.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.
