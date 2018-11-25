Week 12 capsules

Jaguars at Bills

Noon

LINE -- Jaguars by 3

SERIES -- Series tied 8-8; Jaguars beat Bills 10-3, Jan. 7, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS VS. BILLS (RK)

(22) 103.0 RUSH 108.8 (17)

(16) 244.8 PASS 159.8 (32)

(21) 347.8 YARDS 266.6 (31)

(29) 17.6 POINTS 13.7 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS VS. BILLS (RK)

(15) 109.3 RUSH 99.8 (10)

(3) 210.2 PASS 202.4 (1)

(4) 319.5 YARDS 302.2 (2)

(9) 21.9 POINTS 25.1 (19)

WHAT TO WATCH It's easy to forget how important RB Leonard Fournette is to the Jaguars when he is missing time with a hamstring injury. After missing four games in a row, and six all together, Fournette has returned in the past two to gain 148 yards rushing on a whopping 52 carries. He also has 2 rushing TDs and 1 receiving.

Raiders at Ravens

Noon

LINE -- Ravens by 11

SERIES -- Ravens lead 8-3; Ravens beat Raiders 30-17, Oct. 8, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS VS. RAVENS (RK)

(23) 102.6 RUSH 110.1 (16)

(17) 244.6 PASS 260.1 (12)

(22) 347.2 YARDS 370.2 (12)

(30) 17.0 POINTS 23.7 (17)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS VS. RAVENS (RK)

(31) 142.3 RUSH 94.6 (3)

(17) 245.1 PASS 205.4 (2)

(26) 387.4 YARDS 300.0 (1)

(30) 29.3 POINTS 18.1 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH This game is all about the growth of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Last week in his first career start, he had 13 completions on 19 attempts for 150 yards. He was more effective on the ground, gaining 119 yards on 26 carries. That is not a sustainable way of life in the NFL.

Seahawks at Panthers

Noon

LINE -- Panthers by 3

SERIES -- Seahawks lead 8-4; Seahawks beat Panthers 40-7, Dec. 4, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. PANTHERS (RK)

(1) 154.3 RUSH 130.2 (7)

(27) 196.8 PASS 230.0 (22)

(20) 351.1 YARDS 360.2 (15)

(14) 24.6 POINTS 26.0 (11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. PANTHERS (RK)

(17) 111.5 RUSH 98.5 (8)

(11) 236.6 PASS 253.9 (21)

(11) 348.1 YARDS 352.4 (13)

(8) 21.6 POINTS 25.2 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH Three weeks ago, the Panthers were 6-2 and on the short list of Super Bowl contenders. Back-to-back losses to the Steelers and Lions now put them in danger of missing the playoffs. Does Carolina have an answer to the Seahawks' top-ranked rushing game?

Dolphins at Colts

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Colts by 7½

SERIES -- Dolphins lead 47-26; Colts beat Dolphins 18-12, Dec. 27, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. COLTS (RK)

(21) 105.9 RUSH 112.4 (14)

(26) 207.7 PASS 269.1 (10)

(28) 313.6 YARDS 381.5 (9)

(26) 19.9 POINTS 29.8 (5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. COLTS (RK)

(30) 142.0 RUSH 105.7 (14)

(19) 250.3 PASS 259.2 (23)

(27) 392.3 YARDS 364.9 (20)

(22) 25.6 POINTS 24.9 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH Seldom does the average NFL viewer pay close attention to offensive linemen. Hopefully awards voters are watching. Colts rookie guard Quenton Nelson -- the No. 6 pick in last year's draft out of Notre Dame -- is worthy of offensive rookie of the year consideration. He is a huge reason why QB Andrew Luck is not getting sacked often.

Browns at Bengals

Noon

LINE -- Bengals by 1

SERIES -- Bengals lead 50-39; Bengals beat Browns 30-16, Nov. 26, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. BENGALS (RK)

(5) 133.2 RUSH 90.0 (28)

(24) 222.2 PASS 239.3 (20)

(18) 355.4 YARDS 329.3 (26)

(21) 21.8 POINTS 25.6 (12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. BENGALS (RK)

(28) 132.1 RUSH 153.8 (32)

(30) 287.6 PASS 295.6 (31)

(31) 419.7 YARDS 449.4 (32)

(24) 26.3 POINTS 31.2 (31)

WHAT TO WATCH The Browns have lost 25 road games in a row. With road games left against Houston, Denver and Baltimore, today against Cincinnati is Cleveland's best chance to snap the skid this year. RB Nick Chubb could have a huge game against a Bengals' rushing defense ranked last in the NFL.

Patriots at Jets

Noon (CBS)

LINE -- Patriots by 10

SERIES -- Patriots lead 63-54-1; Patriots beat Jets 26-6, Dec. 31, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS VS. JETS (RK)

(19) 108.5 RUSH 107.3 (20)

(11) 268.7 PASS 192.1 (29)

(10) 377.2 YARDS 299.4 (29)

(7) 28.0 POINTS 20.8 (23)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS VS. JETS (RK)

(16) 111.1 RUSH 119.5 (21)

(25) 270.3 PASS 242.1 (16)

(24) 381.4 YARDS 361.6 (18)

(14) 23.6 POINTS 25.4 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH The Patriots were embarrassed 34-10 by the Titans in their last game. The Jets were embarrassed 41-10 by the Bills in their last game. But only the Patriots are equipped to bounce back and do something about the blemish.

Steelers at Broncos

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE -- Steelers by 3

SERIES -- Broncos lead 19-11-1; Broncos beat Steelers 23-16, Jan. 17, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERS VS. BRONCOS (RK)

(26) 97.7 RUSH 124.8 (8)

(4) 312.5 PASS 247.1 (15)

(5) 410.2 YARDS 371.9 (11)

(4) 29.9 POINTS 22.8 (19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERS VS. BRONCOS (RK)

(9) 99.6 RUSH 127.9 (27)

(7) 227.2 PASS 247.6 (18)

(6) 326.8 YARDS 375.5 (22)

(10) 22.5 POINTS 23.5 (13)

WHAT TO WATCH The Broncos finally had a close call against a good team go their way last week in a 23-22 victory over the Chargers in Los Angeles. The Steelers have won 6 in a row, but this is a tricky game after last week's rally from 16-0 down in the fourth quarter to beat Jacksonville. An upset is in play.

Giants at Eagles

Noon (FOX)

LINE -- Eagles by 5

SERIES -- Giants lead 85-84-2; Eagles beat Giants 34-13, Oct. 11, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(30) 88.3 RUSH 98.2 (25)

(13) 257.9 PASS 257.0 (14)

(23) 346.2 YARDS 355.2 (19)

(22) 21.5 POINTS 20.5 (24)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(25) 125.4 RUSH 101.4 (12)

(22) 256.1 PASS 276.5 (26)

(25) 381.5 YARDS 377.9 (23)

(24) 26.3 POINTS 23.1 (12)

WHAT TO WATCH This seems like a perfect spot for the Eagles to lick their wounds, blow out the Giants, and pull within a game of the Cowboys and Redskins in the division. Unfortunately, everything about the Eagles has screamed imperfect this season. This is the last stand. Are the champions ready?

Cardinals at Chargers

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Chargers by 13

SERIES -- Chargers lead 9-4; Cardinals beat Chargers 18-17, Sept. 8, 2014

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS. CHARGERS (RK)

(32) 78.8 RUSH 123.9 (9)

(31) 162.0 PASS 276.9 (9)

(32) 240.8 YARDS 400.8 (7)

(31) 14.5 POINTS 26.2 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS. CHARGERS (RK)

(29) 141.5 RUSH 112.1 (18)

(4) 218.2 PASS 241.3 (14)

(17) 359.7 YARDS 353.4 (14)

(17) 24.8 POINTS 20.9 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH Can the Chargers bounce back from last week's disappointment against Denver? The Chiefs' loss on Monday night gave the Chargers a reprieve in the race for a division title, but they need to take care of business against a rookie quarterback at home.

49ers at Buccaneers

Noon

LINE -- Buccaneers by 2½

SERIES -- 49ers lead 17-6; Buccaneers beat 49ers 34-17, Oct. 23, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERS VS. BUCS (RK)

(3) 133.6 RUSH 97.5 (27)

(23) 222.9 PASS 361.0 (1)

(17) 356.5 YARDS 458.5 (1)

(18) 23.0 POINTS 26.7 (8)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERS VS. BUCS (RK)

(13) 102.2 RUSH 113.6 (19)

(15) 242.0 PASS 282.3 (28)

(10) 344.2 YARDS 395.9 (28)

(27) 26.6 POINTS 32.9 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH The Tampa Bay quarterback musical chairs game again has Jameis Winston seated. He was benched a few weeks back in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick, who threw 3 INTs last week to fumble the job back to Winston. Winston has 6 games to convince the Buccaneers -- really the NFL, for that matter -- that he can carry a franchise.

Packers at Vikings

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE -- Vikings by 3

SERIES -- Packers lead 60-53; Vikings tied Packers 29-29, Sept. 16, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERS VS. VIKINGS (RK)

(17) 108.8 RUSH 84.7 (31)

(7) 290.0 PASS 279.0 (8)

(8) 398.8 YARDS 363.7 (14)

(13) 24.7 POINTS 24.1 (15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERS VS. VIKINGS (RK)

(26) 126.1 RUSH 94.8 (4)

(5) 223.0 PASS 226.0 (6)

(12) 349.1 YARDS 320.8 (5)

(16) 24.3 POINTS 22.9 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH These two teams have been disappointments this season. In their previous meeting, they fittingly tied 29-29. One of these teams has a chance to challenge the 8-3 Bears for the NFC North division title, but it won't be the loser of this game.

