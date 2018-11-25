Police Beat

Girlfriend charged in vehicle assault

A Jacksonville woman is facing a charge of aggravated assault on a family or household member after she tried to run over her ex-boyfriend in his vehicle Saturday, an arrest report said.

Shamyra Dent, 25, was arrested near 200 Crestview Drive after she took her ex-boyfriend's car, told him she was keeping it and then tried to run him over, the report said.

Jacksonville police officers took Dent to the Pulaski County jail, where she remained Saturday evening.

NLR man arrested in shooting threat

A North Little Rock man was arrested Friday, accused of threatening to shoot a woman and her children, according to an arrest report.

Bryan Keith Scarver, 46, was arguing with a woman near the 1700 block of West 44th Street when he threatened to shoot her, her children and specifically her oldest child, the report said.

Scarver was arrested on four charges of terroristic threatening and was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Saturday night in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

