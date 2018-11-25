Notre Dame rallies to beat Oregon St.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Jacki Young scored 23 points, Arike Ogunbowale and Brianna Turner netted 21 apiece and No. 1 Notre Dame claimed the Vancouver Showcase championship, rallying for a 91-81 victory over No. 9 Oregon State on Saturday night.

Oregon State (6-1) led for the first three quarters, but the Irish drew even early in the fourth and pulled away.

The Irish (6-0) were bolstered by the return of top forward Jessica Shepard, who missed Friday’s semifinal victory over Drake with a sore ankle. She scored 17 points and helped the Irish outscore the Beavers 56-36 in the paint.

The Beavers jumped out to an 18-9 lead as they kept the ball away from Ogunbowale and stretched their advantage to 29-17 by the end of the first quarter. Oregon State led by 14 early in the second, but the Irish connected more frequently and closed the gap to five points, at 46-41, as Shepard converted a rebound in the final minute.

In other Top 25 women’s games Saturday, Katie Lou Samuelson tied her season high with 22 points, and No. 2 Connecticut rolled to an 86-40 victory over Purdue in the Paradise Jam tournament at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. … Sabrina Ionescu scored a season-high 27 points, and No. 3 Oregon beat Saint Mary’s 79-55 in the Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic in Moraga, Calif. … Asia Durr scored a team-high 20 points, Dana Evans added 11 points and 6 assists and No. 5 Louisville rallied from a sluggish start to beat Hartford 86-69 in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout at Las Vegas. … Juicy Landrum and NaLyssa Smith each scored 14 points, and No. 4 Baylor received scoring contributions from 10 players in its 67-46 victory over Georgetown in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas. ... Teaira McCowan scored 19 points in 19 minutes to lead five players in double figures as No. 6 Mississippi State beat Jackson State 105-38. … Stephanie Jones scored 21 points, and No. 7 Maryland held off Georgia 58-51 in the Puerto Rico Clasico tournament in Trujillo Alto. … Alanna Smith scored a season-high 25 points, and No. 8 Stanford beat American 71-49 in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Honolulu. … Jatarie White scored 16 points and No. 10 Texas defeated Michigan 69-52 in the semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla. … Rennia Davis scored 18 points, Evina Westbrook added 16 and Kasiyanha Kushkituah had 13 as No. 11 Tennessee rallied from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit and beat Alabama-Birmingham 73-69 in overtime. … Nausia Woolfolk scored 15 of her career-high 25 points in the second half to help Florida State upset No. 12 Iowa 71-67 in the championship game of the Junkanoo Jam in Bimini, Bahamas. … Tiana Mangakahia had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists, and sank a buzzer-beater in overtime to lift No. 14 Syracuse over No. 16 DePaul 83-81 at the Cancun Challenge in Cancun, Mexico. … Sydni Harvey scored a career-high 19 points before fouling out, Laura Ferreira added 14 and No. 17 South Florida beat UCLA 60-56 in the Paradise Jam at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. … Kristine Anigwe scored 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as No. 18 California capped its San Diego Thanksgiving Tournament by beating host San Diego 70-53. … Reili Richardson made 3 three-pointers and scored 11 points as No. 19 Arizona State rolled over Southern Illinois 82-38 in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout at Las Vegas. … Sophie Cunningham scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Amber Smith also had a double-double and No. 21 Missouri beat Quinnipiac 65-51 in the consolation semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla. … Amani Wilborn scored a season-high 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season to propel No. 22 Marquette over Illinois-Chicago 96-32. … Tynice Martin had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Kysre Gondrezick added 17 points and 6 assists, and No. 25 West Virginia beat Eastern Kentucky 81-39 at the Junkanoo Jam in Bimini, Bahamas.

SEC WOMEN

PITTSBURGH 61, ARKANSAS 54

The University of Arkansas women’s basketball team failed to recover from a slow start in a loss to Pittsburgh at the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tenn.

The Razorbacks (3-2) were held to 18 points in the game’s first 24 minutes, and they hit only 19 of 74 (25.7 percent) from the floor. Pittsburgh (3-4) was 25 of 52 (48.1 percent) from the floor and outrebounded Arkansas 48-40.

Junior Alexis Tolefree led Arkansas with 12 points, but she hit only 4 of 23 field-goal attempts. Senior Bailey Zimmerman added 11 points and 11 rebounds, while sophomore Chelsea Dungee finished with 10 points.

Pittsburgh, which was led by senior Danielle Garven’s 12 points, led 25-18 at the half and 33-18 with 6:02 left in the third quarter before the Razorbacks made it interesting.

Arkansas managed to get within 46-38 by the start of the final quarter, and to within 55-52 with 3:06 remaining.

Tolefree had 4 of the Razorbacks’ 10 steals, while collecting 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

TOP 25 MEN

Dean Wade scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, Barry Brown added 16 and No. 12 Kansas State beat Lehigh 77-58. … Ahmed Hill scored eight of his 19 points during a 24-6 run spanning halftime, and No. 13 Virginia Tech beat St. Francis (Pa.) 75-37 … CJ Massinburg scored 21 points, Jayvon Graves added 16 and No. 22 Buffalo overcame a slow start to beat Marist 76-49.