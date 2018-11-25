State Capitol donning its Christmas finery

The center of Arkansas' state government universe is more than just a place where budgets and bills are pitched -- the state Capitol also becomes a holiday destination this time of year.

The secretary of state's staff has been putting the finishing touches on a 25-foot artificial tree in the rotunda and decking the halls of the Capitol in preparation for the 80th annual Christmas lighting ceremony next weekend.

The lighting began in 1938 as a gift to children at Arkansas Children's Hospital from then-Secretary of State "Crip" Hall. This year's ceremony kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the front steps of the Capitol.

For the lighting ceremony, more than 55,000 white lights will be switched on by Secretary of State Mark Martin with the help of children from Easter Seals Arkansas. The ceremony begins immediately after the annual Big Jingle Jubilee Holiday Parade, which starts at 3 p.m. in downtown Little Rock. The parade route begins at Second Street and Broadway, and proceeds along Capitol Avenue to the Capitol.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is partial to the holiday tradition and sees the celebrations as the "perfect opportunity for people to come together."

"Each year, guests from across the state and nation visit the Capitol and the Governor's Mansion to enjoy the holiday events and decorations," Hutchinson said in a statement. "This season is a wonderful opportunity to show off Arkansas and invite visitors to experience our state. But the holidays don't just boost tourism, they evoke a sense of community and unity among our people."

The masters of ceremony are North Little Rock police officer Tommy Norman and Army National Guard Master Sgt. Vince "Big Sarge" Sherrill.

Norman, a 20-year veteran of the North Little Rock Police Department, garnered national attention after his neighborhood outreach efforts were documented on his Instagram account, which has more than 1 million followers. Sherrill provides a weekly Arkansas fishing forecast on KARK-TV, Channel 4.

The lighting ceremony will recognize those who serve in the military. A Gold Star Family Tree will be displayed inside the Capitol.

"A lot of families can't be with their loved ones on Christmas, and we want to recognize them," said Chris Powell, spokesman for the secretary of state's office.

The official 2018 Capitol Christmas ornament depicts the Arkansas Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which sits on the Capitol's grounds at Woodlane and Seventh streets. The ornament and other Arkansas-inspired gifts are available in the Capitol gift shop.

A fireworks show will immediately follow the lighting ceremony, if weather permits. Holiday revelers can then tour the inside of the building.

The Arkansas Gospel Mass Choir will perform on the second floor of the rotunda. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to see children in his workshop, also on the second floor. Children's author Carol Dabney will host a music and story time in the Old Supreme Court Chamber at the south end of the building.

The Capitol will be open for extended hours during the holidays -- from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Through Dec. 14, people can see performances by school choirs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday in the rotunda.

"We have 180 spots for choir performances. They happen every 20 minutes," Powell said. "The tradition of the school choirs has been going on for years. I think it's kind of special, especially with the Capitol all decorated."

The school choirs are one of Hutchinson's favorite traditions, he said.

"The Capitol is a beautiful place year-round, but the holiday season is one of my favorite times of the year to work there. Throughout the month of December, visitors crowd the halls of the Capitol," Hutchinson said. "Student choirs from schools all over the state perform carols, and their singing echoes throughout the Capitol. Christmas decorations brighten every corner of the building. It truly is a delight to experience."

Powell said the planning for the ceremony and the Capitol decorations begins months in advance.

"A lot of planning goes into all of this. There are a lot of parts and people involved," he said. "Our utility crews are on buckets stringing lights for weeks on end."

Jennifer Hughes, an archivist with the secretary of state's office, has once again created Santa's workshop where children can participate in hands-on activities.

"We want the public to come out and enjoy themselves," Powell said. "It's a family-friendly atmosphere and it's free."

The festivities will continue next Sunday downtown and include the Christmas Open House at the Governor's Mansion at 1800 Center St. in Little Rock, from 1-4 p.m.

The free event will showcase the 69-year-old Georgian Colonial-style mansion in all its holiday glory. Teams of volunteers and members of the Arkansas Governor's Mansion Association adorn the whole of its interior in Christmas decorations that range from evergreen garland and poinsettias to a singing reindeer amid snow-covered Christmas trees.

Reindeer on the River also will be held from noon to 5 p.m. next Sunday in the River Market, where two of Santa's reindeer will be on hand for photos at the meet-and-greet event.

Holiday open houses at downtown museums -- Old State House Museum, Historic Arkansas Museum and Mosaic Templars -- will be held from 1-4 p.m. next Sunday and will feature colorful seasonal decorations, local musical performances, living history re-enactments and hands-on activities for children.

Admission to the events is free.

The Governor's Mansion Association continues the holiday celebrations with three Christmas teas in the weeks before Christmas.

The traditional adult Christmas teas will be held from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 11-12 and will feature performances by elementary schoolchildren's choirs.

The Mansion's Children's Christmas Tea will be held from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and will feature a visit from Santa Claus and a visit to the Governor's Mansion Candy Shop.

Tickets for the teas can be purchased at www.tickettailor.com/events/arkansasgovernorsmansionassociation.

Photo by Mitchell PE Masilun

A giant toy soldier stands in a hallway at the state Capitol. Along with decorations around the building, a Santa’s workshop has been set up for children, and the songs of student choirs from across the state will echo off the walls as the Capitol stays open for extended hours. “We have 180 spots for choir performances. They happen every 20 minutes,” said Chris Powell, spokesman for the secretary of state’s office.

Photo by Mitchell PE Masilun

Joy Burgess, 4, of Conway helps Capitol Facilities employee Josh Vance put the finishing touches Wednesday on the Christmas tree in the Capitol rotunda.

SundayMonday on 11/25/2018