WOMEN’S STATE SCHEDULES

DIVISION I

ARKANSAS (3-2, 0-0 SEC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Nov. 9 NW (La.) State W, 98-53

Nov. 14 at Texas-Arlington W, 66-65

Nov. 18 Arizona State L, 88-85

Nov. 23 Tennessee State# W, 79-55

Nov. 24 Pittsburgh# L, 61-54

Nov. 25 Wisconsin# 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 Oral Roberts 7 p.m.

Dec. 2 at Iowa State 2 p.m.

Dec. 4 Tennessee Tech 7 p.m.

Dec. 8 at Abilene Christian 1 p.m.

Dec. 16 Prairie View A&M 2 p.m.

Dec. 18 Nebraska 7 p.m.

Dec. 20 at Tulsa 2 p.m.

Dec. 30 Jackson State 2 p.m.

Jan. 3 Mississippi State* 6 p.m.

Jan. 6 at Mississippi* 2 p.m.

Jan. 10 at Missouri* 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 Vanderbilt* 2 p.m.

Jan. 21 at Tennessee* 6 p.m.

Jan. 24 Alabama* 7 p.m.

Jan. 27 at Florida* 1 p.m.

Jan. 31 Georgia* 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 South Carolina* 4 p.m.

Feb. 7 at LSU* 8 p.m.

Feb. 10 Auburn* 1 p.m.

Feb. 17 at Kentucky* 1 p.m.

Feb. 21 at Georgia* 6 p.m.

Feb. 24 Mississippi* 3 p.m.

Feb. 28 Missouri* 8 p.m.

Mar. 3 at Texas A&M* 4 p.m.

Mar. 6-10 at SEC Tournament, Greenville, S.C.

*SEC game

#at Music City Challenge, Nashville, Tenn.

ARKANSAS STATE

(1-4, 0-0 SUN BELT)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Nov. 9 at Oklahoma State L, 62-60

Nov. 12 Memphis W, 77-66

Nov. 17 at Tenn.-Martin L, 97-91 (OT)

Nov. 20 Louisiana Tech L, 80-70

Nov. 23 at Texas A&M L, 97-56

Nov. 27 Murray State* 7 p.m.

Dec. 1 at Texas-El Paso 2 p.m.

Dec. 9 Tulsa 2 p.m.

Dec. 13 Miss. Valley State 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 21 at Belmont noon

Dec. 30 at Missouri 2 p.m.

Jan. 3 La.-Lafayette* 7 p.m.

Jan. 5 La.-Monroe* 7 p.m.

Jan. 10 at South Alabama* 7:05 p.m.

Jan. 12 at Troy* 2 p.m.

Jan. 17 Texas-Arlington* 7 p.m.

Jan. 19 Texas State* 7 p.m.

Jan. 24 at Appalachian State* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 at Coastal Carolina* 1 p.m.

Feb. 2 at UALR* 3 p.m.

Feb. 7 South Alabama* 7 p.m.

Feb. 9 Troy* 7 p.m.

Feb. 14 at Texas State* 7 p.m.

Feb. 16 at Texas-Arlington* 2 p.m.

Feb. 23 UALR* 3 p.m.

Feb. 28 Georgia State* 7 p.m.

Mar. 2 Georgia Southern* 7 p.m.

Mar. 7 at La.-Monroe* 6:30 p.m.

Mar. 9 at La.-Lafayette* 2 p.m.

Mar. 11-16 at SBC Tournament, New Orleans

*Sun Belt game

UALR (2-2, 0-0 SUN BELT)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Nov. 9 at Louisiana Tech W, 69-58

Nov. 14 Florida Atlantic W, 61-38

Nov. 17 Rice L, 79-65

Nov. 20 Texas A&M L, 61-40

Nov. 25 at LSU 2 p.m.

Nov. 28 Mississippi State 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 W. Kentucky 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 8 Kansas State 3 p.m.

Dec. 17 at Tulsa 7 p.m.

Dec. 21 at Memphis 11 a.m.

Dec. 30 at Missouri State 2 p.m.

Jan. 3 La.-Monroe* 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 La.-Lafayette* 3 p.m.

Jan. 10 at Troy* 6 p.m.

Jan. 12 at South Alabama* 3 p.m.

Jan. 17 Texas State* 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 Texas-Arlington* 3 p.m.

Jan. 24 at Coastal Carolina* 5 p.m.

Jan. 26 at Appalachian State* 1 p.m.

Feb. 2 Arkansas State* 3 p.m.

Feb. 7 Troy* 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 South Alabama* 3 p.m.

Feb. 14 at Texas-Arlington* 7 p.m.

Feb. 16 at Texas State* 2 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Arkansas State* 3 p.m.

Feb. 28 Georgia Southern* 11:30 a.m.

Mar. 2 Georgia State* 3 p.m.

Mar. 7 at La.-Lafayette* 6:30 p.m

Mar. 9 at La.-Monroe* 2 p.m.

Mar. 11-16 at SBC Tournament, New Orleans

*Sun Belt game

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

(2-2, 0-0 SOUTHLAND)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Nov. 6 Central Baptist College W, 55-34

Nov. 9 Hendrix College W, 72-40

Nov. 13 at Jackson State L, 65-56

Nov. 17 South Alabama L, 58-50

Nov. 28 at Alcorn State 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 Crowley’s Ridge College 2 p.m.

Dec. 5 at Oklahoma 2 p.m.

Dec. 8 at Texas A&M 2 p.m.

Dec. 17 Williams Baptist 2 p.m.

Dec. 20 at Kansas State 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 TAMU-Corpus Christi* 1 p.m.

Jan. 5 at SE Louisiana* 1 p.m.

Jan. 9 at Sam Houston State* 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 at Lamar* 1 p.m.

Jan. 16 Incarnate Word* 7 p.m.

Jan. 19 Nicholls State* 2 p.m.

Jan. 23 at New Orleans* 7 p.m.

Jan. 26 at Abilene Christian* 1 p.m.

Jan. 30 Stephen F. Austin* 7 p.m.

Feb. 2 NW (La.) State* 2 p.m.

Feb. 9 SE Louisiana* 2 p.m.

Feb. 13 at Houston Baptist* 7 p.m.

Feb. 20 McNeese State* 7 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Nicholls State* 4 p.m.

Feb. 27 at Stephen F. Austin* 6:30 p.m.

Mar. 2 Abilene Christian* 2 p.m.

Mar. 6 Sam Houston State* 7 p.m.

Mar. 9 at NW (La.) State* 1 p.m.

Mar. 12-17 at SLC Tournament, Katy, Texas

*Southland game

UAPB (0-3, 0-0 SWAC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Nov. 7 at Wichita State L, 76-39

Nov. 14 at Oregon State L, 89-33

Nov. 20 at Minnesota L, 84-42

Dec. 2 Paul Quinn College 3 p.m.

Dec. 5 LeMoyne-Owen 6 p.m.

Dec. 8 Tougaloo (Miss.) 6 p.m.

Dec. 18 Philander Smith 6 p.m.

Jan. 5 Miss. Valley State* 6 p.m.

Jan. 12 Alabama State* 5 p.m.

Jan. 14 Alabama A&M* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 at Southern* 3 p.m.

Jan. 21 at Alcorn State* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 Texas Southern* 5 p.m.

Jan. 28 Prairie View A&M* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 at Grambling State* 3 p.m.

Feb. 4 at Jackson State* 6 p.m.

Feb. 9 at Alabama State* 4 p.m.

Feb. 11 at Alabama A&M* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 16 Southern* 5 p.m.

Feb. 18 Alcorn State* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Texas Southeren* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 25 at Prairie View A&M* 5:30 p.m.

Mar. 2 Grambling State* 5 p.m.

Mar. 4 Jackson State* 5:30 p.m.

Mar. 9 at Miss. Valley State* 2 p.m.

Mar. 12-16 at SWAC Tourn., Birmingham, Ala.

*SWAC game

DIVISION II

ARK.-FORT SMITH

(1-6, 0-0 HEARTLAND)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Nov. 9 Colorado Mines# L, 53-40

Nov. 10 Colorado Christian# L, 66-59

Nov. 16 Central Missouri+ L, 79-64

Nov. 17 Pittsburg State+ L, 79-57

Nov. 20 Ouachita Baptist W, 74-49

Nov. 23 Emporia State^ L, 66-60

Nov. 24 East Central (Okla.)^ L, 75-61

Nov. 28 NE (Okla.) State 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 Southwest Baptist 5 p.m.

Dec. 4 Drury 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 15 Central Oklahoma 1 p.m.

Dec. 19 at Tarleton State 2 p.m.

Dec. 31 Harding 2 p.m.

Jan. 9 Oklahoma Christian* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 at Rogers State* 1 p.m.

Jan. 17 St. Edward’s* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 at Lubbock Christian* 1 p.m.

Jan. 24 at TAMU Int’l* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 at St. Mary’s* 1 p.m.

Jan. 30 Rogers State* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 7 Newman* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 14 Lubbock Christian* 7 p.m.

Feb. 16 at St. Edward’s* 1 p.m.

Feb. 21 TAMU Int’l* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 23 St. Mary’s* 1 p.m.

Feb. 28 at Oklahoma Christian* 5:30 p.m.

Mar. 2 at Newman* 1 p.m.

Mar. 7-10 at Heartland Tournament, Tulsa

*Heartland game

#at Conference Challenge, Golden, Colo.

+at Pittsburg (Kan.) Classic

^at Emporia (Kan.) State Classic

ARK.-MONTICELLO

(0-3, 0-0 GAC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Nov. 9 Lindenwood# L, 70-51

Nov. 10 Lincoln University# L, 57-53

Nov. 20 at Mississippi College L, 58-57

Nov. 29 at Harding* 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 Ouachita Baptist* 2 p.m.

Dec. 4 SE Baptist College 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 8 Arkansas Tech* 2 p.m.

Dec. 15 at Henderson State* 1 p.m.

Dec. 19 Delta State 1 p.m.

Dec. 30 at La.-Monroe (exh.) 2 p.m.

Jan. 3 at SW Oklahoma State* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 at NW Oklahoma State* 1 p.m.

Jan. 10 SE Oklahoma State* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 East Central (Okla.)* 1 p.m.

Jan. 17 Southern Arkansas* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 at Ouachita Baptist* 1 p.m.

Jan. 24 at Southern Nazarene* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 at Oklahoma Baptist* 1 p.m.

Jan. 31 NW Oklahoma State* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 SW Oklahoma State* 1 p.m.

Feb. 7 Harding* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 Henderson State* 2 p.m.

Feb. 14 at Southern Arkansas* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 16 at Arkansas Tech* 1 p.m.

Feb. 21 at East Central (Okla.)* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 23 at SE Oklahoma State* 1 p.m.

Feb. 28 Oklahoma Baptist* 5:30 p.m.

Mar. 2 Southern Nazarene* 1 p.m.

Mar. 7-10 at GAC Tourn., Bartlesville, Okla.

*GAC game

#at GAC/MIAA Challenge, Magnolia

ARKANSAS TECH

(2-2, 0-0 GAC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Nov. 9 Minn. State-Moorhead# L, 65-52

Nov. 10 Northern State# L, 84-51

Nov. 14 Ecclesia College W, 149-44

Nov. 20 Hendrix W, 90-47

Nov. 29 at Ouachita Baptist* 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 Henderson State* 1 p.m.

Dec. 8 at Ark.-Monticello* 1 p.m.

Dec. 12 Southern Arkansas* 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 16 Lane 2 p.m.

Dec. 30 Mo.-St. Louis 2 p.m.

Jan. 3 at SE Oklahoma State* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 at East Central (Okla.)* 1 p.m.

Jan. 10 Southern Nazarene* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 Oklahoma Baptist* 1 p.m.

Jan. 17 at Harding* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 10 at Henderson State* 1 p.m.

Jan. 24 at SW Oklahoma State* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 at NW Oklahoma State* 1 p.m.

Jan. 31 East Central (Okla.)* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 SE Oklahoma State* 1 p.m.

Feb. 7 Ouachita Baptist* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 at Southern Arkansas* 1 p.m.

Feb. 14 Harding* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 16 Ark.-Monticello* 1 p.m.

Feb. 21 at Oklahoma Baptist* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Southern Nazarene* 1 p.m.

Feb. 28 NW Oklahoma State* 5:30 p.m

Mar. 2 SW Oklahoma State* 1 p.m.

Mar. 7-10 at GAC Tourn., Bartlesville, Okla.

#at Kansas City

HARDING (4-1, 0-0 GAC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Nov. 9 Concordia-St. Paul# W, 59-54

Nov. 10 Central Missouri# L, 63-51

Nov. 16 Crowley’s Ridge W, 87-28

Nov. 17 Central Baptist College W, 77-47

Nov. 24 at Cameron W, 87-73

Nov. 29 Ark.-Monticello* 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 Southern Arkansas* 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 8 at Henderson State* 1 p.m.

Dec. 15 at Ouachita Baptist* 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Ark.-Fort Smith 2 p.m.

Jan. 3 at East Central (Okla.)* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 at SE Oklahoma State* 1 p.m.

Jan. 10 Oklahoma Baptist* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 Southern Nazarene* 1 p.m.

Jan. 17 Arkansas Tech* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 at Southern Arkansas* 1 p.m.

Jan. 24 at NW Oklahoma State* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 SW Oklahoma State* 1 p.m.

Jan. 31 SE Oklahoma State* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 East Central (Okla.)* 1 p.m.

Feb. 7 at Ark.-Monticello* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 Ouachita Baptist* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 14 at Arkansas Tech* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 16 Henderson State* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 21 at Southern Nazarene* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Oklahoma Baptist* 1 p.m.

Feb. 28 SW Oklahoma State* 5:30 p.m.

Mar. 2 NW Oklahoma State* 1 p.m.

Mar. 7-10 at GAC Tourn., Bartlesville, Okla.

*GAC game #at Kansas City

HENDERSON STATE

(3-1, 0-0 GAC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Nov. 9 Southwest Baptist# W, 96-83

Nov. 10 Sioux Falls (S.D.)# W, 75-63

Nov. 16 at Mo. Southern St. L, 79-69

Nov. 21 at Rogers State W, 86-73

Nov. 29 at Southern Arkansas* 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 at Arkansas Tech* 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 Wiley College 6 p.m.

Dec. 8 Harding* 1 p.m.

Dec. 15 Ark.-Monticello* 1 p.m.

Dec. 18 at SE Oklahoma State* noon

Dec. 29 Midwestern State 2 p.m.

Jan. 3 at Oklahoma Baptist* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 at Southern Nazarene* 1 p.m.

Jan. 10 NW Oklahoma State* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 SW Oklahoma State* 1 p.m.

Jan. 17 at Ouachita Baptist* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 Arkansas Tech* 1 p.m.

Jan. 24 at East Central (Okla.)* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 31 Southern Nazarene* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 Oklahoma Baptist* 1 p.m.

Feb. 7 Southern Arkansas* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 at Ark.-Monticello* 2 p.m.

Feb. 14 Ouachita Baptist* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 16 at Harding* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 21 at SW Oklahoma State* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 23 at NW Oklahoma State* 1 p.m.

Feb. 28 SE Oklahoma State* 5:30 p.m.

Mar. 2 East Central (Okla.)* 1 p.m.

Mar. 7-10 at GAC Tourn., Bartlesville, Okla.

*GAC game

#at Southwest Baptist Classic, Bolivar, Mo.

OUACHITA BAPTIST

(2-3, 0-0 GAC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Nov. 9 Sioux Falls (S.D.)# L, 91-44

Nov. 10 Southwest Baptist# L, 89-75

Nov. 13 Central Baptist College W, 81-64

Nov. 17 Blue Mountain (Miss.) W, 73-63

Nov. 20 at Ark.-Fort Smith L, 74-49

Nov. 29 Arkansas Tech* 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 at Ark.-Monticello* 2 p.m.

Dec. 8 at Southern Arkansas* 1 p.m.

Dec. 15 Harding* 1 p.m.

Dec. 18 at Rogers State 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 3 at Southern Nazarene* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 at Oklahoma Baptist* 1 p.m.

Jan. 10 SW Oklahoma State* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 NW Oklahoma State* 1 p.m.

Jan. 17 Henderson State* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 Ark.-Monticello* 1 p.m.

Jan. 24 at SE Oklahoma State* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 at East Central (Okla.)* 1 p.m.

Jan. 31 Oklahoma Baptist* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 Southern Nazarene* 1 p.m.

Feb. 7 at Arkansas Tech* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 at Harding* 1 p.m

Feb. 14 at Henderson State* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 16 Southern Arkansas* 1 p.m.

Feb. 21 at NW Oklahoma State* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 23 at SW Oklahoma State* 1 p.m.

Feb. 28 East Central (Okla.)* 5:30 p.m.

Mar. 2 SE Oklahoma State* 1 p.m.

Mar. 7-10 at GAC Tourn., Bartlesville, Okla.

*GAC game

#at Southwest Baptist Classic, Bolivar, Mo.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

(1-3, 0-0 GAC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Nov. 9 Lincoln (Mo.)# L, 64-55

Nov. 10 Lindenwood# L, 61-40

Nov. 13 SE Baptist College W, 77-37

Nov. 17 at Missouri S&T L, 78-58

Nov. 29 Henderson State* 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 at Harding* 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 8 Ouachita Baptist* 1 p.m

Dec. 12 at Arkansas Tech* 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 19 Williams Baptist 2 p.m.

Dec. 31 Mississippi College 2 p.m.

Jan. 3 at NW Oklahoma State* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 at SW Oklahoma State* 1 p.m.

Jan. 10 East Central (Okla.)* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 SE Oklahoma State* 1 p.m.

Jan. 17 at Ark.-Monticello* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 Harding* 1 p.m.

Jan. 24 at Oklahoma Baptist* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 at Southern Nazarene* 1 p.m.

Jan. 31 SW Oklahoma State* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 NW Oklahoma State* 1 p.m.

Feb. 7 at Henderson State* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 Arkansas Tech* 1 p.m.

Feb. 14 Ark.-Monticello* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 16 at Ouachita Baptist* 1 p.m.

Feb. 21 at SE Oklahoma State* 5:30 p.m

Feb. 23 at East Central (Okla.) 1 p.m.

Feb. 28 Southern Nazarene* 5:30 p.m.

Mar. 2 Oklahoma Baptist* 1 p.m.

Mar. 7-10 at GAC Tourn., Bartlesville, Okla.

*GAC game

#at GAC/MIAA Crossover Challenge, Magnolia

DIVISION III

HENDRIX (3-0, 0-0 SAA)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Nov. 9 at Cent. Arkansas (exh.) L, 72-40

Nov. 13 at Univ. of the Ozarks W, 73-63

Nov. 17 Centenary (La.)# W, 75-68

Nov. 18 Austin# W, 65-54

Nov. 20 at Arkansas Tech (exh.) L, 90-47

Nov. 25 at Centenary (La.) 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 Univ. of the Ozarks 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 Southwestern (Texas) 1 p.m.

Dec. 2 Texas Lutheran noon

Dec. 14 at Dallas 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 15 at Austin 4 p.m.

Dec. 28 Trinity (Texas)+ 6 p.m.

Dec. 29 Louisiana College+ 6 p.m.

Jan. 2 at Rhodes* 3 p.m.

Jan. 4 at Sewanee* 6 p.m.

Jan. 6 at Centre* noon

Jan. 11 Millsaps* 6 p.m.

Jan. 13 Birmingham-Southern* 1 p.m.

Jan. 18 Berry* 6 p.m.

Jan. 20 Oglethorpe* noon

Jan. 25 at Berry* 6 p.m.

Jan. 27 at Oglethorpe* noon

Feb. 1 Sewanee* 6 p.m.

Feb. 3 Centre* noon

Feb. 8 at Millsaps* 6 p.m.

Feb. 10 at Birm.-Southern* 1 p.m.

Feb. 16 Rhodes* 3 p.m.

Feb.22-24 at SAA Tournament

*SAA game +at San Antonio

#at SCAC/SAA Challenge, Conway

OZARKS (1-4, 0-0 ASC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Nov. 10 at Philander Smith L, 88-49

Nov. 13 Hendrix L, 73-63

Nov. 15 at Rhodes L, 82-73

Nov. 17 Fontbonne# W, 65-53

Nov. 18 Bluffton# L, 69-46

Nov. 27 at Hendrix 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 at Texas-Tyler 1 p.m.

Dec. 3 McMurry* 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 5 Hardin-Simmons* 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 15 at Mary Hardin-Baylor* 1 p.m.

Dec. 17 at Concordia (Texas)* 1 p.m.

Jan. 3 Howard Payne* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 Sul Ross State* 1 p.m.

Jan. 10 at Belhaven* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 at Louisiana College* 1 p.m.

Jan. 15 at Dallas Christian 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 Texas-Dallas* 1 p.m.

Jan. 21 Texas-Tyler 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 24 LeTourneau* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 East Texas Baptist* 1 p.m.

Jan. 31 at East Texas Baptist* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 at LeTourneau* 1 p.m.

Feb. 7 at Texas-Dallas* 1 p.m.

Feb. 14 Louisiana College* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 16 Belhaven* 1 p.m.

Feb. 21-23 at ASC Tournament

*ASC game #at Rhodes Classic, Memphis

NAIA

LYON (3-1, 1-0 AMC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Nov. 3 William Penn# L, 62-58

Nov. 4 Grand View# W, 71-64

Nov. 13 College of the Ozarks W, 91-83

Nov. 17 at Hannibal-LaGrange* W, 86-67

Nov. 27 Williams Baptist* 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 29 at Park Univ.* 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 at Stephens College* 1 p.m.

Dec. 6 at Philander Smith 5 p.m.

Dec. 15 Missouri Baptist* 1 p.m.

Dec. 17 SLCP* 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 20 Philander Smith 6 p.m.

Jan. 3 William Woods* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 Columbia College* 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 Central Baptist* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 10 at Harris-Stowe State* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 at Lindenwood-Belleville* 1 p.m.

Jan. 19 Hannibal-LaGrange* 1 p.m.

Jan. 22 at Freed-Hardeman* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 24 Park Univ.* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 Stephens College* 1 p.m.

Jan. 31 at SLCP* 5:30 p.m

Feb. 2 at Misouri Baptist* 1 p.m.

Feb. 7 at Williams Baptist* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 Freed-Hardeman* 1 p.m.

Feb. 12 at Central Baptist* 5:30 p.m

Feb. 14 at William Woods* 5:30 p.m

Feb. 16 at Columbia College* 1 p.m.

Feb. 21 Harris-Stowe State* 5:30 p.m

Feb. 23 Lindenwood-Belleville* 1 p.m.

*AMC game

#at Grand View Classic, Des Moines, Iowa

CENTRAL BAPTIST

(3-0, 1-0 AMC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Nov. 3 Ecclesia College W, 111-40

Nov. 6 at Cent. Arkansas (exh.) L, 55-34

Nov. 13 at Ouachita Baptist (exh.) L, 81-64

Nov. 15 at Hannibal-LaGrange* W, 87-49

Nov. 17 at Harding (exh.) L, 77-47

Nov. 19 at Crowley’s Ridge W, 94-56

Nov. 27 at Freed-Hardeman* 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 29 at Stephens College* 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 at Park Univ.* 1 p.m.

Dec. 8 Missouri Baptist* 1 p.m.

Dec. 10 at Ecclesia College 5 p.m.

Dec. 15 SLCP* 1 p.m.

Dec. 18 Crowley’s Ridge 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 21 at NW (La.) State (exh.) noon

Jan. 3 Columbia College* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 William Woods* 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 at Lyon College* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 10 at Lindenwood-Belleville* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 at Harris-Stowe State* 1 p.m.

Jan. 17 Hannibal-LaGrange* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 22 at Williams Baptist* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 24 Stephens College* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 Park Univ.* 1 p.m.

Jan. 31 at Missouri Baptist* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 at SLCP* 1 p.m.

Feb. 7 Freed-Hardeman* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 Williams Baptist* 1 p.m.

Feb. 12 Lyon College* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 14 at Columbia College* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 16 at William Woods* 1 p.m.

Feb. 21 Lindenwood-Belleville* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 23 Harris-Stowe State* TBA

*AMC game

WILLIAMS BAPTIST

(2-2, 0-1 AMC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Nov. 8 at Blue Mountain (Miss.) L, 68-61

Nov. 10 Crowley’s Ridge W, 77-43

Nov. 17 at Lindenwood-Belleville* L, 87-78

Nov. 20 Blue Mountain (Miss.) W, 60-44

Nov. 27 at Lyon College* 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 29 at Ecclesia College 5 p.m.

Dec. 1 Hannibal-LaGrange* 1 p.m.

Dec. 13 Columbia College* 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 15 William Woods* 1 p.m.

Dec. 17 at Cent. Arkansas (exh.) 2 p.m.

Dec. 19 at Southern Arkansas 2 p.m.

Jan. 3 at Missouri Baptist* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 at SLCP* 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 Freed-Hardeman* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 10 Stephens College* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 Park Univ.* 1 p.m.

Jan. 17 Harris-Stowe State* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 Lindenwood-Belleville* 1 p.m

Jan. 22 Central Baptist* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 at Hannibal-LaGrange* 1 p.m.

Jan. 28 at Harris-Stowe State* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 31 at Columbia College* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 at William Woods* 1 p.m.

Feb. 7 Lyon College* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 at Central Baptist* 1 p.m.

Feb. 12 at Freed-Hardeman* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 14 Missouri Baptist* 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 16 SLCP* 1 p.m.

Feb. 21 at Stephens College* 7 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Park Univ.* 1 p.m.

*AMC game

JOHN BROWN (5-0, 1-0 SAC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Nov. 3 Crowley’s Ridge W, 65-42

Nov. 8 at Crowley’s Ridge W, 60-49

Nov. 10 Ecclesia College W, 116-42

Nov. 15 Bacone* W, 106-26

Nov. 20 Jarvis Christian W, 81-57

Nov. 26 at College of the Ozarks 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 29 at SWAG* 6 p.m.

Dec. 1 at Texas Wesleyan* 1 p.m.

Dec. 6 Oklahoma City* 6 p.m.

Dec. 8 at SW Christian* 2 p.m.

Dec. 18 Benedictine (Kan.)# 3 p.m.

Dec. 19 Morningside (Iowa)# 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 3 Central Christian* 6 p.m.

Jan. 5 at Langston* 2 p.m.

Jan. 10 at Science & Arts (Okla.)* 6 p.m.

Jan. 12 Mid-America Christian* 2 p.m.

Jan. 17 at Okla. Panhandle State* 6 p.m.

Jan. 19 at Waylnand Baptist* 2 p.m.

Jan. 24 Texas Wesleyan* 6 p.m.

Jan. 26 SWAG* 1 p.m.

Jan. 31 SW Christian* 6 p.m.

Feb. 2 at Oklahoma City* 2 p.m.

Feb. 5 at Bacone* 6 p.m.

Feb. 7 Wayland Baptist* 6 p.m.

Feb. 9 Okla. Panhandle State* 2 p.m.

Feb. 14 at Mid-America Christian* 6 p.m.

Feb. 16 Science & Arts (Okla.)* 2 p.m

Feb. 21 Langston* 6 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Central Christian* 2 p.m.

*SAC game

#at Hoop N Surf Classic, Honolulu

PHILANDER SMITH

(5-3, 0-0 GCAC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Oct. 29 at Paul Quinn College L, 58-55

Nov. 1 Miss. Univ. for Women W, 80-58

Nov. 3 Jarvis Christian W, 106-24

Nov. 6 at Crowley’s Ridge W, 78-51

Nov. 10 Univ. of the Ozarks W, 88-49

Nov. 12 LSU-Shreveport W, 71-64

Nov. 16 Oklahoma City# L, 71-59

Nov. 17 Wayland Baptist# L, 81-63

Nov. 29 at Jarvis Christian 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 Paul Quinn College 2 p.m.

Dec. 6 Lyon College 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 13 at Miss. Univ./Women 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 18 at UAPB (exh.) 6 p.m.

Dec. 20 at Lyon College 6 p.m.

Dec. 28 SWAG+ 1 p.m.

Dec. 29 St. Thomas-Houston+ 3 p.m.

Jan. 5 Edward Waters* 2 p.m.

Jan. 7 Talladega College* 5 p.m.

Jan. 12 at Tougaloo (Miss.)* 2 p.m.

Jan. 14 Xavier (La.)* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 at SUNO* 2 p.m.

Jan. 21 at Dillard* 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 at Talladega College* 2 p.m.

Feb. 2 Dillard* 2 p.m.

Feb. 4 SUNO* 5 p.m.

Feb. 9 Rust College* 2 p.m.

Feb. 11 Tougaloo (Miss.)* 5 p.m.

Feb. 16 at Rust College* 2 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Edward Waters* 2 p.m.

Feb. 25 at Xavier (La.)* 5 p.m.

*GCAC game

#at OKCU Classic, Edmond, Okla.

+at Celts Classic, Houston