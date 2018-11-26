1 killed, 3 injured in multiple-vehicle wreck, authorities say

One person was killed and three others were injured after a three-vehicle accident in Hempstead County on Monday, authorities said.

Jaylen Willis, 21, of Texarkana lost control of of his vehicle while driving west on U.S. 278 just before 5:30 a.m. in Ozan, according to a preliminary crash report. His car, a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, crossed the centerline and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado headed in the opposite direction, the Arkansas State Police report states. Troopers said the pickup truck then crossed into the westbound lanes and collided with a third vehicle, a 2003 Nissan Frontier.

Willis was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states. Authorities identified the injured as a 73-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, both from Hope, and a 61-year-old Washington woman.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the accident.

At least 444 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary information.