1st steps taken for repair of elevator

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Michelle Alexander takes the elevator back to her office on the third floor Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at the Benton County Administration building in Bentonville. The elevator will be closed starting Dec. 5 for maintenance and repairs.

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County officials have made contingency plans for next month when the elevator in the Administration Building will be closed for repair.

The three-story building has one elevator that will be out of service from Dec. 5 through Jan. 4, said Channing Barker, spokesman for Benton County.

People who aren't able to use the stairs can go to one of the county's satellite offices, or sheriff's deputies on the first-floor lobby will be able to call the different departments and someone will come to the lobby to assist people, Barker said.

Accommodations have been made for employees who cannot use the stairs, Barker said.

"We realize this is an inconvenience for some people, but, in order to keep the elevator running, we have to do this maintenance," Barker said.

Betsy Harrell, chief deputy of the Benton County clerk's office, said someone will bring documents that need to be signed to the first floor for anyone who cannot navigate the stairs.

"We may do some running up and down the stairs, but we can all use the additional exercise with the extra snacking we do during the holidays," Harrell said.

The clerk's offices in Rogers and Siloam Springs are fully accessible and can provide the same services, she said.

"We're happy to pitch in and do whatever is needed to ensure that the elevator is safe and operational in the future," she said.

Bryan Beeson, facilities manager, said signs will notify people the elevator is going to be out of service.

No major repairs have been done on the elevator since the building opened in 1997, Beeson said. Dover Elevators originally maintained the elevator, but the company went out of business in 1999. Otis Elevator Co. now handles maintenance and was awarded the bid to complete the work, Beeson said.

"The box and doors will stay, but everything else is being replaced," he said. The elevator will get new electronics, lights, motors and pumps, Beeson said.

December is the right month to do the work because fewer people are in the building during the holidays, Beeson said.

He said the county wants to complete work now and avoid a potential eight- to 10-week wait for parts if the elevator breaks down.

"It's either we pay now or pay later," he said.

Beeson has heard complaints about the speed of the elevator but said the repairs won't speed it up.

The public elevator in the Benton County Courthouse will be down for repair for about a month next year. That elevator will be closed in February or March. There's a second elevator in the courthouse people will be allowed to use, Beeson said.

Brenda Guenther, county comptroller, said the elevator repair in the Administration Building will cost $69,881.

The cost to repair the elevator in the courthouse will be similar, she said.

Metro on 11/26/2018