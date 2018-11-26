Police Beat

2 LR officers hurt; woman arrested

A Little Rock woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after injuring two officers while being taken into custody, according to an arrest report.

Officers said Terrica Danielle Anderson, 33, was slashing tires at her sister's residence. Police said they witnessed her threaten to beat her sibling and decided to take her into custody. Officers said in the process Anderson hit one of them in the nose with her phone and then scratched another officer and broke his glasses.

Police said she was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree battery along with misdemeanor charges of second-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

