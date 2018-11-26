Sections
Apartment with children inside struck by bullet, Little Rock police say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 5:49 p.m. 0comments

A bullet struck an apartment with children inside early Friday morning, Little Rock police said.

A 26-year-old woman told authorities a shooting took place outside of her apartment at the Eastview Terrace Apartments, 1200 Geyer Street, between 2 and 3 a.m., a police report states. Two of the women’s children, one of whom was 3 years old, were in the apartment at the time, she told police.

According to authorities, the woman told police she found a bullet hole in her upstairs window, as well as a hole in her closet door. Officers removed the bullet from her closet wall, the report states. The woman also told officers she spotted a bullet hole in her neighbor’s window, police said.

No injuries were reported.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

